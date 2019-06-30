Best Places for Coffee in Southampton

Southampton is full of cool and affordable places to get your caffeine fix.

Our very own Highfield Campus has a number of cafés including the classics like Starbucks, Costa Coffee and Pret A Manger. For more every-day coffee, The Bridge is a great place on Highfield Campus, located conveniently within the Students’ Union (SUSU) building. The Bridge offers tasty and inexpensive drinks, along with a team of lovely baristas. Also if you bring a reusable cup, the price becomes even cheaper, a great bonus.

A quick bus journey on the U1C or a 15-minute walk from Highfield Campus will get you to Portswood High Street, an area full of cafés like the vintage-styled Trago Lounge. This is a student favourite that does amazing food and even better coffee. Kate’s Café Lounge and Coffee#1 are also popular, with dine-in or takeaway options available.

If you want coffee in the city centre, the Art House is a unique experience. Unlike your usual cafe, this place is also an arts venue, craft shop and gallery, making your coffee trip a little extra special. The Docks Coffee House is another café full of character and is only a short walk from Southampton’s port, so why not have a cappuccino whilst exploring the city’s historic docks? These are just a few of the options available, so have fun discovering all of the coffee that Southampton has to offer!