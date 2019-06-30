Top 5 Student Pubs and Bars in Southampton

So, you’re moving to Southampton – great choice, by the way! As an international student, it can be tough getting used to your new city and figuring out where you can get a great burger. So, let me save you the trouble I went to when I first moved here and give you a hand-picked list of the top 5 best bars and pubs in Southampton.

1. The Bridge

Owned and operated by SUSU— and conveniently located on campus in Building 42 — The Bridge ranks as my number-one pick, mostly because I practically live there. Offering a wide range of food and alcohol, The Bridge is student friendly in everything they do, all the way down to their student-priced roast dinners and board games day every Sunday. If you’re a big cocktail fan like myself, I cannot recommend their passion fruit martinis enough! But if alcohol isn’t your thing, no worries —they also have an awesome selection of smoothies, coffees, and mocktails (I recommend the strawberry mocktail!).

2. The Mitre

Located very close to Sainsbury’s on Portswood Road, The Mitre is a classic English pub and well used to catering for the student population in town. They offer a 20% student discount on everything—need I say more? When it comes to location, food quality, and style, The Mitre is my absolute favourite place for a burger and a glass of wine. Plus, all the staff are absolutely lovely, especially if you have questions, special orders, or dietary restrictions.

3. Brewhouse & Kitchen

If you spend all your time on Avenue Campus like I do, the Brewhouse couldn’t be more convenient. Sitting on the same road as Avenue, it’s just a short walk away, and often the venue for a lot of post-event receptions. Billed as a gastropub and brewery, the Brewhouse is a cut above your traditional English pub and prides itself on adding some finer touches to the menu, with starters like crispy calamari in garlic mayo!

4. One o Four

One of Southampton’s hidden gems, this little cocktail bar is nestled on vibrant Above Bar street with an outdoor lounge that features an awesome view of the park. Unlike some bars, which are good at either food or cocktails, One o Four manages to be equally great at both, and the atmosphere’s not bad either. It also hosted auditions for the popular British singing competition The Voice. And if you’re looking for a really unique cocktail, their Cherry Bakewell is cake in a glass. With student-friendly food deals every day and an extensive range of mocktails, there’s something here for everyone!

5. Stag’s

Of course, you can’t write about the best student-friendly bars without mentioning Stag’s. Also a SUSU operation, Stag’s is Southampton’s prime student hot spot for sports, karaoke, pizza, and more. Whether you’re in Southampton for a summer or six semesters, you’ll have to come here with your mates!