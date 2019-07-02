Favourite Student Eateries in Southampton

The article is all about the restaurants where students can get the best taste with a very decent price. All the restaurants are chosen by my own opinion on the basis of my experience of living and studying in Southampton. I don’t recommend the restaurants by getting paid. I only recommend them because they are really worth giving a try.

British

Wetherspoons – The Giddy Bridge

Location: SO15 2AF

As an international student myself, I personally love Wetherspoons. It has more than 40 years of history, with more than 900 pubs in Europe. There is also more than one Wetherspoons in Southampton, although The Giddy Bridge is closest to Highfield Campus. It is easy to explore by yourself once you arrive here. I would recommend the steak and fried chicken. I just fell in love with the taste after trying. There is only one downside which is the place tends to be crowded in the evening during the weekends.

Turkish

Uni Kebab

Location: SO16 3AY

When talking about Turkish meat, I instantly come out with Uni Kebab. It is just located beside the Highfield Campus on Burgess Road – the road where various restaurants and shops are. To highlight, Uni Kebab won the annual British Kebab Awards in 2018 and 2019. Not only that, you can find more awards on the wall when you enter the door. Surprisingly, even with so many honours, the price is even cheaper than some restaurants on the same street.

Chinese

Po Dian

Location: SO16 3HH

Po Dian is also located on Burgess Road, just several stores distance away from Uni Kebab. As a person who was born in China, I must say this is the most authentic restaurant than any others on the same street, though I feel like the portion of food is not big enough based on the price. It’s also worth noting that you’ll need to pay by cash when eating there.

Cantonese

Labelfood

Location: SO17 1QD

If you are coming for 11-week pre-sessional courses, you can’t miss it! It is just located next to Avenue Campus where you will be having the classes. Labelfood has different kinds of Cantonese meals. More importantly, the price is very friendly to students. You can’t find a second place serving this high a quality of Cantonese food with such a decent price.

Japanese

Sakura

Location: SO15 2DB

There are not many Japanese restaurants near the University. Travelling from the University to the city centre takes time. Sometimes I need to find an excuse to do that. But Sakura is the one that makes it worth to go down to the city centre for just the food itself.

Thai

Thai Thai Express

Location: SO16 2JF

If you are living in Wessex Lane, Thai Thai Express is the Thai food worth to try. It is just 5 minutes walking distance to Wessex Lane. I think takeaway is a good idea. Because there is no wall between the kitchen and the dining area, it is possible to get clothes smell like oil after eating there.