Best Dressed at Southampton Pride 2019

On Saturday 24th August, Southampton held their annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebration at the Guildhall. It was a beautiful atmosphere of friendliness, fun and acceptance, but performers and speakers also touched upon some of the issues that those in the LGBTQ+community face on a daily basis. This was a day where everyone was able to fully express themselves in a supportive and accepting environment, and I thought I would seek out some of the most outlandish, colourful and memorable outfits of the day!

1. Reagan

I’m already liking this Reagan better than the old American president. I personally hate the idea of marriage, but I think that the addition of the rainbow veil absolutely completes the outfit, especially with the way it’s paired with grunge-inspired eyeliner. It makes me think of Gerard Way at the peak of My Chemical Romance.

2. Owen

The elaborate homemade headpiece makes me think of the icon that is Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove, and with those classy black arm ruffles with gold edging, rest assured that they can fly away from the haters in style!

3.) Cal

I was a bit worried about approaching strangers and asking them for pictures, so Cal’s enthusiasm as the first person I approached was really reassuring. Not only is their outfit really well put-together and complimentary, but it is also based on the colours of the Trans flag, so has the dual purpose of raising awareness and visibility.

4.) Chloe

Fuzzy neon leg-warmers are the things I never knew I needed. Southampton Pride took place on one of the hottest days of the year so, even if it weren’t for the zany Olivia Newton-John type aesthetic, being able to keep those on in the heat means she makes the list. I guess you could say I’m a FAN of her look.

5.) Queen Alexandra

If every member of the Royal Family was like this, it would probably justify the millions of pounds we pay in tax for them to wave at people.

6.) “Beauty School Dropout”

I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a perfect wig in my life. She wouldn’t look out of place as one of the Pink Ladies, and I can only dream of drawing eyebrows that perfectly.

7.) The goodest damn boys you’ll ever see

THEY HAVE LITTLE RAINBOW HATS WITH LITTLE HOLES FOR THEIR LITTLE EARS. Look at how handsome they are! I am completely unashamed to say that I ran to the other side of Guildhall square more than once to get a picture and a little pat with these dogs. I think everyone will agree with me when I say that they’ve won Pride.

Did you know that the University of Southampton has a LGBTQ+ society? You can find them at Bunfight on 25th September, or you can contact them and find out more about the Freshers’ events they are running on their Facebook page here.

If you have any ideas or feedback on how the University can improve the experience for LGBTQ+ students, you can contact SUSU’s LGBTQ+ Officer, Kendall Field-Pellow, here.