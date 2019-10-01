2 Simple Recipes That Don’t Come From A Tin

Moving to University and having to learn to cook for yourself can be daunting to say the least, but with these 2 recipes you won’t have to miss out on any of your favourite home cooked meals. I’m not promising that they’re going to be as good as your meals at home, but they’ll be tasty and easy on the wallet if nothing else. Both of these recipes serve 4 so they’re perfect for making with your friends.

The 1 Pan Roast Dinner – Serves 4

Not only is this recipe easy to cook, but it will satisfy those Sunday dinner cravings and there is also minimal washing up needed… winner winner chicken dinner!

Ingredients

1 whole chicken

1 lemon, halved

2tsp mixed herbs

750g of new potatoes, chopped into chunks

4 carrots, each chopped into 3 chunks

Olive oil

100g frozen peas

300ml chicken stock

Instructions

Heat the oven to 220C/200C Fan/Gas Mark 7. Remove the packaging off of the chicken, cut off any string and place in a large roasting tin. Shove the lemon halves inside the chicken (gross I know… but it will taste amazing). Rub the butter, herbs and seasoning all over the chicken. Place the potatoes and carrots around the chicken in the roasting tin. Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and toss everything together. Roast for 20 mins, then turn the oven down to 200C/180C fan/Gas Mark 6 and roast for 50 mins more. Remove from the oven, stir the chicken stock and peas into the tin and then return to the oven for 10 mins.

10 Minute Peanut Butter Noodles (VEGAN) – Serves 4

This recipe is quick, cheap and easy to make, so sack off the trip to Westquay for a Wagamama’s and make it with your pals at home.

Ingredients

250g pak choi

1tbsp clear honey

4 spring onions, plus extra to serve

1 red chilli

1 lime

Handful of salted peanuts

Bunch of fresh coriander

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2tbsp crunchy peanut butter

3tbsp soy sauce

Knob of ginger

200ml vegetable stock

400g wok ready rice noodles

Instructions

Smash up your peanuts and set aside. Slice your ginger into strips and finely slice the red chilli. Throw them into a hot wok with some olive oil and allow them to soften. Add 2 cloves of crushed garlic to the wok. Mix together with 4 finely sliced spring onions. Allow to soften, then throw in your pak choi stalks, saving the leaves for later. Give them a stir and add 2 heaped tablespoons of peanut butter and 200ml of veggie stock. Stir until the peanut butter has dissolved and then allow to bubble for 2 mins. Add a heaped tablespoon of honey and 3 tablespoons of soy sauce to the wok, then mix together. Chuck in your rice noodles, stir them into the sauce and then add your pak choi leaves, a handful of coriander and the juice of a lime. Once the pak choi has wilted, add a handful of the smashed-up peanuts, mix and remove from the heat. Serve in a bowl, topped with more peanuts, chopped spring onions and coriander leaves to taste.

Recommended Student Recipe Books

Although I have given you two banging recipes here to get you started on your culinary adventures, it will not be enough to keep you fed for 3 years, so here are a couple of books that I use when cooking at university.

Jamie Oliver’s ‘5 Ingredients’ recipe book

Miguel Barclay’s ‘Super Easy One Pound Meals’ recipe book

Happy cooking!