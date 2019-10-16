Best Restaurants in Southampton

Moving to Southampton can be daunting. Being a bustling city with so many cafés, bars and restaurants means that the hunt for a good burger can seem like searching for a needle in a haystack. But to make things a little easier, I have narrowed down my top student-friendly restaurants which, as a self-proclaimed foodie, I highly recommend trying out with your friends!

The Bridge

The Bridge is one of my favourite spots to study and grab lunch. It is conveniently located on campus in Building 42 and is run by SUSU. The coffee is the cheapest on campus,which means that fuelling a study session doesn’t break the bank. The food is reasonably priced and there are a wide variety of dishes, from calzone to sweet potato chip butties. There is also a meal deal on popular lunch dishes which includes a soft drink. The Bridge do a fantastic Sunday roast, as well as Quiz and Curry nights which are great fun. Consequently, the Bridge is a student favourite. It is a great place to meet up with friends between lectures and is the perfect spot to study, as well as to enjoy the 2-4-1 cocktails in the evening!

7Bone

I would argue that 7Bone do the best burgers in town. Located on Portswood Road, a 5 minute walk down the road from Sainsbury’s, it is a regular spot for students. The red basket deals mean you can get a burger with a side of your choice for around £10. This is the perfect restaurant if you are looking for friendly staff, a chilled atmosphere and incredible burgers. When you inevitably get hooked, the loyalty card is great because it offers good value rewards every few visits. Top tip: the Apple and Cinnamon Pie milkshake is to die for!

Trago Lounge

Trago Lounge is another firm favourite. It is an all-in-one café, bar and restaurant which caters to every occasion, from curing a hangover with a big full English breakfast, to being the perfect spot to take your parents when they visit. What makes Trago Lounge stand out is that the menu is extremely diverse (including full vegan and gluten-free menus), ranging from tapas to all day breakfast. The atmosphere is warm and the staff are extremely friendly, making this a great lunch and dinner spot close to uni. Trago Lounge has a sister restaurant in Ocean Village, Maritimo Lounge, which is a bus ride away on the U1C. Maritimo Lounge offer the same delicious menu, so if you’re feeling fancy you can enjoy your favourite dishes with an Instagram-worthy backdrop of the ocean front.

Thaikhun

Thaikhun is on the pricier side of this list, however for a ‘nice’ meal out this restaurant is a winner! Thaikhun offers a 20% student discount and the menu is utterly delicious. Additionally, if you are seeing a film at the Showcase cinema in the town centre, you can get a discount if you show your cinema tickets. This makes Thaikhun the perfect addition to an evening watching a blockbuster. I would recommend the Pinto set menu which is ideally suited to sharing between 2 or 3 people – you can choose three dishes from a range of stir-frys, Thai curry and noodle dishes, allowing you to try a wide variety of food without paying full price. If you feel like treating yourself to a cocktail, I recommend the ‘Good Time Girl’, which not only is delicious but is decorated with sprinkles and is bright pink!