From Thoughts to Paper: Embracing the Art of Journaling

When I am met with the question, ‘What three items would you save if your house was on fire?’, the item forever at the top of my list is my journal.

Above all my other expensive, worldly possessions, the pages of my journal hold priceless memories of creativity that I cannot buy back, so why wouldn’t I choose to cherish them to look back on in the future? From my happiest moments to my darker days, drawings, pages filled with stickers and important lists, my journal is my main outlet to pour my whole heart into, as an ear able to listen to everything, regardless of the time of the day.

Understandably, you will have questions, and want to know what journaling entails and why it is important enough for me to choose to save a notebook in the event of a fire over something like an electronic device.

You may have the impression that you need to have a creative mind, and think this hobby is not for you, or believe you need to have something worthwhile to write down to make any use of one, or think your life is too uninteresting to have anything to say. But journaling is more than that. Journaling doesn’t need to fit any expectation and can be whatever you want, with the flexibility of this hobby being a reason why I love it so much, as I believe it is extremely inclusive, and makes it a healthy way to manage emotions and enjoy your own company instead of being on a screen.

I have kept a journal since February 2021, initially to write down my thoughts when I was feeling down, but over time, I discovered many other benefits from journaling. Writing down thoughts when you are sad or disorganised helps structure your emotions on paper, plan solutions to problems, and alleviate anxieties. It’s easy to become overwhelmed by life’s many challenges, but writing my emotions down has helped me manage and organise them.

Soon, I started using my journal daily during sixth form, not just when I was sad. Every morning, I would create a plan with lists of everything I wanted to achieve that day, noting any feelings and outlining ways to tackle obstacles. Lists consumed my life during sixth form, and my journal was crucial in keeping me on track during my A levels.

Since then, I have found a healthier balance and I am no longer obsessed with lists: now, I predominantly enjoy being creative with my journaling, with my pages hosting an array of artistic spreads using various mediums.

Over the years, I have come to appreciate the creative side of journaling and I love connecting with other like-minded people on Reddit and Instagram and sharing recommendations of favourite notebooks, stationery brands, stickers, stamps, and washi tape- I couldn’t recommend this carefree, creative community enough.

Ways to use your journal:

Create artistic spreads across pages Use it as a diary to talk about your day Make lists and plan your day Stick in any cute memories you want to cherish e.g. pictures, receipts or stickers Monthly mood tracker

Picking a notebook and accessories to use:

Choosing a good-quality notebook for your journal is the first step to fully enjoying this hobby. When I switched to my current journal brand, it took me hours to decide on it, to make sure it was perfect—I admit, I am indecisive. Switching to a bright-coloured journal with better-quality paper, faux leather hardcover, and useful features, as opposed to my older black, bad-quality small notebook, made my journal feel more inviting to write in.

Similarly, investing in a fountain pen also enhanced my love for journaling, as it has made it feel more old-fashioned, eccentric and fun! I love spoiling myself with new stationery, but there is also no pressure to ever have to spend loads, as even my journal and fountain pen together cost just £20.

Where and how to use one:

A journal can and should be used anywhere you please! I love taking my hobby wherever I go: in bed, on the bus, or in a lecture. One of the most beautiful features of journaling is taking it out and finding a serene spot in nature or while travelling solo, where you can write with headphones on to take in the scenery.

For someone who used to be quite insecure and anxious, journaling has helped me appreciate my own company, and love myself; the one person you will always have by your side in life is yourself and you must learn to become your own best friend and love your own company. I carry my journal around with me mostly everywhere and it has made me an overall happier, more organised individual. I could not recommend this hobby enough as now me and my friends have a shared hobby we can do together.