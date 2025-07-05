The Student Summertime Blues and How Can We Beat Them?

Some of us have a ‘luxurious’ 4-month holiday during the summertime of university. And although the skies may be sunny one can feel slightly lonely after the 10th rewatch of ‘Friends’ and the 100th scroll of Indeed for internships and part-time jobs. So keeping the blues at bay can be difficult and the temptation to sleep all day can become great, at least for me!

Hobbies, similarly, do not come naturally to many, and the dedication to a summer job can mean a lot of sunny days are passed by, serving customers in an air-conditioned building. In this way not only is your routine from university disrupted, but many home environments become isolating, and friends far away.

How can we better ourselves throughout this time? It is not a simple list that we can check off for good mental health.

Consistency, consistency, consistency…

“You just need to be consistent!”… or, “Make sure you have a routine.”

I know!

This is a very easy thing to say to a student who is struggling throughout the summer, but how easy is it to actually do? When part-time job hours may not be consistent, perhaps someone is too low on funds to have a routine or do activities during the day. Similarly online, with the rise of people who ‘have it all’ it’s so easy to fall down the rabbit hole of not feeling like you’re doing enough; no matter how comprehensive or productive you are each day.

But routine is the biggest factor for keeping our sanity in the summer. I am a hypocrite for advising this, truly, but I know it to be correct. Despite my 2 am bedtimes I do somewhat have an idea of my plan for the next day, whether this be doing a short shift at my summer job, a small run in the morning, or plans to go out with my mum for coffee (a personal favourite of mine, as she pays!). These things truly keep me in check throughout the summer. My routine doesn’t have to be the same everyday, but it is about goal setting in some capacity.

Honestly, writing this article is a daily goal I have set for myself, alongside taking up sewing and spending more time in my outdoor spaces locally. Although a lot of this may not be accessible to everyone, alternatives to this are important. This year is different; a lot of my summer will be built around working, hopefully getting the shifts to have financial support next year. It has become difficult with the thought of loved ones far away, but having a strong base both in Southampton and in Kent (where I am from) is key. I have already reconnected with some school friends and perhaps need to put more effort into meeting up with them.

It is so easy for me to compare myself to other friends whom I see having strong relationships both at home and at university. A lot of my life is based around a strong tight-knit group I have at university and drifting friendships elsewhere, but reconnecting is so important to me. With friendships physically far away and setting myself up for next year, I have had to become satisfied in individual thought and solo activity. Additionally, it does help in this situation for me to have siblings and this honestly does save me in many situations from getting yet another coffee or walking alone in the evening.

I think from reflecting on the past month, my main issues with helping myself are making sure I do not feel lonely, and remembering I do have people around me — but also to keep myself in check and reach a goal such as walking 10,000 steps a day, no matter how small it may be. You may see a lot more of me writing for the Wessex Scene over the summer to help overcome this issue of achieving goals. This is obvious to many people, but I hope in some way anyone reading this and going through a similar time can feel less alone during this break.

Despite the 30-degree heat I am writing this in, the worry of changing routines and loneliness does not simply disappear with the good weather. Occupying yourself is key, and keep in touch with friends as well. Someone may have a huge family, and yet it is still easy to feel lonely and helpless during the summer.

If you are struggling with your mental health in the summer do not hesitate to reach out below. I have linked some fantastic websites and helplines.

University of Southampton: https://www.southampton.ac.uk/edusupport/mental_health_and_wellbeing/index.page

Mind Charity:

Call support line: 03001021234

Call Infoline: 03001233393

Samaritans helpline: 116 123