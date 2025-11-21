From Salty Chips to Irish Dancing: A Student’s Experience at the UoS Christmas Light Switch-on!

Now I don’t know about you, but the Christmas Light switch-on was an absolute whirlwind of character!

When I think of Christmas lights, I picture endless streams of tiny sparkles, twinkling across otherwise uncolourful structures. In my opinion, there can never be enough until the vicinity resembles what I can only describe as the aftermath of an invasion of neon fireflies. And I can confidently say that this year’s University of Southampton event did not disappoint…

As this article’s title suggests, the festivities of this chilly Thursday evening were nothing short of eclectic. To quote SUSU president Emma Brown, who styled a jolly Santa suit as she took to the stage just before the switch on, the crowds tonight did not lack the “extraordinary energy” she said had been making the campus “feel so alive” this first semester.

As the swarm of red and white Christmas hats, various other bobbly-topped headwear, and even a furry Grinch head streamed towards the stage and tree outside Building 40, one could not help but get swept up in the celebrations. The atmosphere was electric! (No pun intended).

Steamy cups of hot chocolate clashed with the fog of cold exhales as the crowds grew over the evening. The laughter and chatter of students and families increased, and the hustling and bustling of people only added to the sense of community that personified the night.

A metal stage had been set up on the grassy area just in front of Building 38, decorated with fake green foliage, and its performance itinerary was packed! From the symphonic melodies of the Light Opera Society to the striking displays from Folk Soc and Ballet Soc, there was a little something for everyone. And if that wasn’t enough, a jewellery stall, matcha tea station, warm waffle cart and loaded chips menu completed the festive mini market.

Finally, once hearts had been sung out and fingers had frozen over phone-recording buttons… the countdown began…

5… 4… 3… 2… 1…

…AND…

…well, it was great for all those who had smartly chosen to look towards the stage where the surrounding trees lit up instantly. Unfortunately for those of us who had decided to focus our attention on the Christmas tree itself, we were left wanting as a technical glitch delayed the lighting by a minute. However, it was worth the wait as at 5:44pm its flashing, golden gleam finished off the magical display, and an orchestra of trumpet sounds from the stage carried away any split-second confusion.

All in all, the night promised, built up, and exceeded expectations, reminding us of the true meaning of kindness and community this Christmas.

I, for one, am just glad that when I exit Hartley library this assignment period, there will be something pretty waiting just across the road…

How’s that for Christmas spirit?