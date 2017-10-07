University and Travel: A Match Made in Heaven

You’ve arrived at university, for the first time, second time or even last time after a summer filled with adventure and you are already wondering where to get your next travel fix. Sound familiar? Don’t worry; you may not know it but there are so many opportunities to travel while at university, whether it be within your course, within a society, or volunteering abroad.

Volunteer

During summer last year, I volunteered with East African Playgrounds in Uganda. My time there was unforgettable and managed to satisfy my wanderlust for the summer. I would have never even heard of this amazing charity if I wasn’t at university and following RAG – the first place to look for your next summer adventure. RAG is the university’s raise and give group run by students to raise money for a number of charities. Southampton RAG partner up with external charities to take you to some of the world’s most amazing places. With various fundraising targets this year, RAG is offering to help get you either; up Kilimanjaro or Everest Base Camp, running the Budapest Marathon, or to Uganda for a gorilla trek, your choice. Like the Southampton RAG Facebook page to keep your eye out for the trips information evenings.

– Chelsea Smith

Get Course Lucky

As a Geography student, I have been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to participate in fieldwork, both locally and abroad. Last March, along with the other second year BA Geography students, I travelled to Amsterdam for a week-long field course. The field work provided plenty of opportunities to explore the city, whether this is visiting the zoo or looking at how you experience the city differently whilst walking or cycling. This research enabled us to explore the city and also see areas you would be unlikely to visit as a tourist. Provided with ample opportunity to visit the tourist sights and enjoy everything that Amsterdam has to offer, the field course had an inherent undercurrent of travel that made it a far cry from the dated trips of school. Tourist visits included the Anne Frank House, hiring bikes and walking along the canals, as well as shopping, visiting the flower market and even relaxing in the bar in the evening. Field trips are a great way to travel during your time at university and are usually cheaper than going to these places on holiday. On this trip flights, accommodation and meals were paid for, which therefore made this a great way to travel on a student budget! Many courses have core field trips, and others offer optional modules providing trips abroad. We are lucky enough to have this opportunity to use our education to see a different side of the world; make sure you take it and don’t miss out!

– Emily Chandler

Get Sporty with the Ski Society

Whether you’re a Beginner on the mountain or a seasoned pro of the slopes, the SUSSC ski trip is the place to be this December. A week of skiing, snowboarding and partying on the mountains, it’s always a great time. This year we’re heading off to Les Arc in the French Alps with over 300 other Southampton students, making this one of the biggest trips we’ve ever run.

There are plenty of things to do on the mountain from spending a day in the snow park, cruising the whole resort or even just sitting in a restaurant with the best view you’ve ever seen. Then when the slopes close the real party begins. With a different event on every night, you won’t be forgetting this week in a hurry. When you get back from the trip you’ll no doubt be waiting for next Christmas so you can do it all again… But why wait; we have an Easter ski trip as well! For more details and booking info see the SUSSC Facebook page.

– Simon Walker, SUSSC

The Society Designed for Wanderlusters

TravelSoc is for all of you out there who love travelling. It’s a friendly society where everyone has a shared passion for travelling, meeting up once a week to discuss all things travel related and of course the occasional social. Maybe you’ve been on a gap year; or have an interesting travel story; perhaps you just want to find friends with the same love for travel as you? Either way, TravelSoc is growing and connecting people with the same passion for travel, and we want you to be apart of this! The society has a strong international presence so is perfect for both international students to settle in and to learn more about cultures around the world. We host both alcoholic and non-alcoholic socials and are planning to run trips throughout the year both in the UK and abroad! Get involved in a new way of travelling and find us on Facebook by searching @travellingsociety. Look forward to seeing you soon!

– Jamie Kelly, TravelSoc President