Only One Third of Our Lecturers Have Teaching Qualifications

The University of Southampton only has a third of its staff considered as qualified teachers following a study published in The Times Higher Education Guide.

According to data collected from 2014-2015 by the Higher Education Funding Council for England (Hefce) and analysed by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (Hesa), only 36% of University of Southampton lecturers have teaching qualifications.

The University of Huddersfield tops the table with 90% of its 780 academic staff having teaching qualifications, and Teesside University in second place with 84%.

An academic staff member will is classed as qualified if they have a credit-bearing higher education teaching qualification, another relevant qualification, or have been recognised for their expertise in teaching. These qualifications will often be included in the government’s framework assessment for teaching excellence in UK universities which determines tuition fee caps, quotas for student recruitment and funding.

London Business School, Soas and the University of Cambridge are at the bottom with 0%, 3% and 3% respectively.

Solent come in at 63% of their 850 staff members. You can view the complete table here.