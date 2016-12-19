Student Sponsored Walk Raises Over £1000 for Mental Health Charity

On Saturday 10th December students and staff completed the 13-mile walk from Highfield Campus to Winchester Cathedral via the Itchen Navigation to raise money for the mental health charity Solent Mind.

The ‘Santa Walk’, where the 30+ participants dressed in Santa suits, was organised by the University of Southampton’s Mind Society and raised £1,300 in total for Solent Mind.

Solent Mind is a local charity which offers advice and support to those with mental health problems in Hampshire. The newly formed University of Southampton Mind Society aims to gather students who are interested in campaigning and raising money for the charity and causes for mental health issues.

The Mind Society were joined by members of the Hillwalking society, who helped to plan the walk’s route.

The University of Southampton Mind Society have commented: “We are very proud of how much we managed to raise for Solent Mind and of everyone who took part in our Santa Walk!”

For more information about the Mind Society and to get involved, see their Facebook page.