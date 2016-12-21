Air Quality Alert Issued for Southampton

Southampton has had an air quality alert issued, the Daily Echo reports.

AirAlert, a service that monitors air pollution in the county, says Southampton and Eastleigh currently face a moderate risk of air pollution

The levels of pollution are currently low but a statement says-

“There is a chance of “moderate” particulate on Tuesday due to light winds and pollution import from the continent.”

The warning has been in place for urban and roadside areas throughout the majority of yesterday.

It is unclear what the wider legacy of this air quality alert will be and how Southampton City Council and Eastleigh Borough Council will respond to the issues posed by the imported pollution.