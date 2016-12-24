Parents Launch Appeal To Find Missing Southampton International Student

The family of an international student at the University of Southampton have flown to the UK in an attempt to find their son, who went missing more than two months ago.

Biological Sciences Student, Chi Chung Hong, better known as Ivan, was last seen by his parents on the 25th September when he left Hong Kong to return to his studies at the University of Southampton.

He arrived at Heathrow airport the next day and it is reported that he then stayed in a B&B in Southampton.

Since then he has only been in contact with his family a handful of times, the last incident of contact was a telephone message on October 4.

Ivan, pictured above, is described as 5′ 6″, medium build with short black hair and glasses. He is a second-year student and has studied in the UK for three years, including when he studied his A-Levels in Northampton.

Ivan’s father, Eric Hong, told the Daily Echo: “We are very worried, even though he is 20-years-old. He is still in a different county… “I just want him to call home as soon as possible. We are very concerned. Everything can be sorted out if he just gets in contact”

His parents describe him as a typical student who enjoys reading.

Ivan was supposed to attend an examination in October, but did not turn up. A situation which has escalated as it is believed that Ivan has not attended University this term and has no known friends in the local area.

His mother, Ida Yau, who works for the police in Hong Kong told the Daily Echo: “He was always complaining that he was busy, so we only contacted him once a week to see how he was getting on with his studies.”

Ivan’s parents said that his 75-year-old grandmother in Hong Kong is extremely concerned about her grandson as they have a very close relationship.

His family will be returning to Hong Kong on Christmas Day.

Police are appealing for anyone that has seen him to contact them on 101, quoting 44160477365.

Alternatively, the family wish for people to contact Vice Chancellor of the Chinese Association in Southampton Andy Lai on 07980593879.