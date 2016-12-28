Latest
Credit: Wessex Scene

West Quay EVACUATED

By on News


Southampton’s notorious shopping centre, West Quay, has been evacuated today as a result of a fire alarm raised at Pizza Express in the food court.

Eight fire engines from Eastleigh, St. Mary’s and Hightown rushed to the city centre at 12:48pm today amid reports of smoke coming from West Quay’s Pizza Express outlet.

Shoppers took to Twitter to discuss the chaotic scenes at Southampton’s landmark shopping centre.

Credit: Samuel Tyler

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that the incident was not as serious as initially thought.

Credit: Samuel Tyler

A West Quay Spokeswoman told the Daily Echo:-

“We can confirm part of the centre has been evacuated as a precaution following an alarm being triggered.

“The emergency services are now dealing with this.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority.”

West Quay has now confirmed that the shopping centre has reopened after the incident.

