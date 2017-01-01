Cafe Parfait Burgled

A Southampton Nightclub has reported that it has been the victim of a burglary tonight.

Cafe Parfait, a nightclub situated near the O2 Guildhall in Southampton, has reported that it has been the victim of a serious burglary where a vast sum of money has been stolen from the nightclub.

A spokesperson for Cafe Parfait has told the Wessex Scene that three people entered the premises at around 7:45pm and were in and out within minutes.

The offenders broke four fire doors and the safe, stealing a large amount of money from the New Year’s Eve party the previous night.

Cafe Parfait have stated on their Facebook page that the culprits knew exactly where everything was and were likely to have known the premises. The spokesperson also told the Wessex Scene that the job looked professional.

The New Year’s Day party is still scheduled to go ahead as planned tonight.

Anyone who has details surrounding this incident should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101.