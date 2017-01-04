Missing Southampton Student, Chi Chung Hong, Found

An international student who went missing for three months has been found and set to be reunited with his family.

The Wessex Scene reported that Chi Chung Hong, a Biological Sciences student at the University of Southampton, last saw his family on the 25th of September as he left Hong Kong to return to his studies.

Since his departure, he had only spoken to his parents a few times. Their last point of contact was a telephone message received on the 4th October.

The police launched a search for Chi Chung Hong, better known as Ivan.

The Vice Chancellor of the Chinese Association, Andy Lai, said: “His family are delighted that he has been found.”

Ivan will be taken to Heathrow airport to fly back to Hong Kong and be reunited with his family tomorrow.