Man Stabbed in Southampton Night Attack

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the chest after being attacked in Southampton last night.

The victim, a male in his thirties, was seriously injured in the 1am attack in Golden Grove near St. Mary’s Football Stadium.

Detectives have arrested a 29-year-old man from Southampton, who remains in custody.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the Golden Grove area today.” “At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident.” “The man’s injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101, quoting 44170009341.