Harry Potter Pub Crawl Coming to Southampton

The Harry Potter Pub Crawl is being organised by Wasted Productions and will see 8 Southampton venues transformed on February 24th.

Event organiser DJ Gregg Wilson from Aberdeen has said that he is really excited to bring the event to Southampton, stating that: “The idea behind the event was my love for Harry Potter, I’m a huge fan of the films and it’s something that a lot of people my age grew up with.”

The idea started with an event in the summer of 2016, and has since spread from Aberdeen to Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, London, Cardiff and Leeds More than 400 people attended the last event.

Tickets will go on sale on January 12th and will be limited to 400 people. The event will begin at 7:00pm on February 24th and tickets will include entry to all venues as well as promotional drinks, a professional pub crawl host, and a miniature wand from ‘Paint Me Pretty’. Prizes will also be available for the best dressed.