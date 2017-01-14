Latest
Professor Mark Cornwall | Credit: University of Southampton

Southampton Professor Awarded Prestigious Research Fellowship

University of Southampton’s Professor Mark Cornwall has been awarded a three-year research fellowship by the prestigious Leverhulme Trust.

The fellowship will to enable him to continue his research on the history of treason in the late Habsburg Empire (1848-1918). He describes the project as ‘a way of rethinking the security and stability of Austria-Hungary, whilst integrating case studies in the Czech, Croatian and Hungarian languages’.

This latest project builds on his existing interest in 19th and 20th century central European history, having previously published a book on the Sudeten-German nationalist leader Heinz Rutha. He also has an interest in the LGBT history of the region and organises the annual Southampton Stonewall Lecture.

Mark joined the university in 2004 and served as head of department from 2006-2009.

