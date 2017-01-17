All Bar One To Open In West Quay

Bar chain All Bar One will open its first outlet in Southampton on Friday.

The franchise will be located in the West Quay shopping and leisure complex and will create 20 new jobs, the Daily Echo reports.

The bar is also running a Facebook competition to celebrate the opening, giving Southampton residents the chance to win prizes including gift cards.

Paula O’Reilly, General Manager of the West Quay All Bar One, told the Daily Echo: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming locals, shoppers and tourists to our brand-new bar. “We are delighted with the location of this All Bar One, right in the centre of West Quay with a beautiful outside space, which will be the perfect place to relax after a hard days shopping!”

The bar will be open from 8am until 10pm each day and will sell a variety of food and drink.

In January, it will be taking part in the Veganuary campaign to promote the advantages of a meat and dairy free diet.