Students awarded £1000 by Student Union

Two student-led enterprise projects have each been awarded £500 each by Southampton’s Students’ Union.

Each student group was awarded £250 from the Enterprise Fund, which aims to support and encourage student innovation. This sum was then matched by Southampton Student Union, with the President Alex Hovdan awarding each group a further £250.

The money was awarded to FuseMind and EthiCo. Creators of FuseMind, an academic search programme, plan to use the money to develop a prototype of their product. One of the founders Mauro Cozzi, said:

“We’re really excited to hear that Union Southampton believes in FuseMind and is happy to invest in us. The funding will allow us to finish our prototype and start testing the product in preparation for the local Dragon’s Den and TakeOff competitions in 2017.”

Cozzi added:-

“We’d like to say a big thank you to the Union for running the Enterprise Fund competition. In the short run, it has pushed us to work hard and learn fast. In the long run, we’re confident this will propel us toward ever greater accomplishments.”

Ethico is working to develop reusable products in order to plastic waste in University and the surrounding community. Their project has been endorsed by Natalie Bennett, the former leader of the Green Party.

The Enterprise Fund panel selected the winners out of 11 projects. The panel included The Unions’ Vice-President Engagement, Dan Varley, Student Enterprise Officer, Serban Berariu, and Union President, Alex Hovden.