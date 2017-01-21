Latest
Biological Sciences graduation | Credit: University of Southampton

Summer 2017 Graduation Schedule Released

The schedule for the Summer 2017 Graduation ceremonies has been released by the University.

The ceremonies will take place between the 19th and 27th July and will be held in the Nuffield Theatre and Turner Sims Concert Hall on Highfield Campus. The earliest ceremonies will begin at 9.30am each day, while the latest will begin at 4.45pm.

Although the dates are currently accurate, the schedule may be altered if circumstances require. Students are advised not to make any accommodation or travel arrangements until they receive the official invites, which will be sent by email before 10th March 2017.

The full schedule listing times and venues for each discipline can be viewed here. General information about ticketing and ceremonies can be found here.

