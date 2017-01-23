Holocaust Memorial Day Plans Announced

The University of Southampton will host a series of events in memory of genocide victims, also aiming to discuss continuing social issues.

The University of Southampton, Parkes Institute for the Study of Jewish/non-Jewish Relations have been working in coherence with Southampton Solent University to organise a commemorative event in honour of the UK’s National Holocaust and Genocide Memorial Day.

The theme for this years event is ‘How Can Life Go On?’, and is focused on the aftermath of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides in 21st Century.

National Holocaust and Genocide Memorial Day was established in the UK in 2001 and usually takes place on the 27th January, the date which marks the liberation of Auschwitz Concentration camp. However since the 27th January falls on the Sabbath this year, the event will take place on Thursday 26th.

The free, non-ticketed event is open to all and will take place on Thursday 26th January at 6pm. The event will occur in Jane Austen Lecture Theatre, The Spark, East Park Terrace, Southampton Solent University.

The event will be opened Mayor of Southampton, Councillor Cathie McEwing and will feature a screening of ‘84303 – The Zigi Shipper Story’ as well as student art and drama pieces. Councillor Satvir Kaur will also speak about Southampton’s Campaign Against Hate Crime and guests will have an opportunity to view a corresponding exhibition.