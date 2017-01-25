Firefighters called to Fire on Highfield

A building on Upper Shaftesbury Avenue in Highfield was evacuated yesterday morning at 4.50am.

According to a Daily Echo report, it took two fire engines to combat the fire which started after an electrical heater caught alight. Marcin Werdenowski, who had lived in the room for two years said he had lost everything.

Another resident said that he had been woken by the flashing lights and that the fire itself “could have been worse.”

Thankfully the smoke triggered the fire alarm which saw all residents safely evacuated from the building.

The fire department reminded the general public to be wary of fire safety when dealing with electric heaters: