Southampton Student Organises Netball Tournament in aid of Action Against Hunger

A student at the University of Southampton has organised a Netball Tournament to raise money for international charity Action Against Hunger.

Ellen Blacow, a third-year Modern History and Politics student, has organised the Mixed Charity Netball Event which has students playing against each other in seven-a-side netball matches as part of the tournament.

The tournament is on Saturday 28th January from 10am to 1pm on Wide Lane. The teams will be donating to Action Against Hunger and there will be volunteers with buckets to take donations from spectators.

The teams will be competing for prizes generously offered by Southampton’s own Oceana nightclub.

Speaking to the Wessex Scene, Ellen told us how excited she was to organise the event:

I realised that after Christmas that so many people will be feeling the need to get active in the new year, as well as burn off some of the energy created from the dreaded exam period… The charity does some amazing work with almost 15 million people across 49 countries. Making sure that students get involved in the work they do is so important. In the past few months fundraising for Action Against Hunger has really opened my eyes to how severe the issues of hunger are in the world, but also how achievable (with some hard work) it is to change it!

If you wish to attend the event, donate, or support the teams, you can find out more details here.