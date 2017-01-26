Southampton RAG Celebrates 90th Anniversary

The University of Southampton’s Raising and Giving (RAG) Society is celebrating its 90th anniversary in the week commencing Monday 6th February.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, the week aims to raise as much money as possible for the three chosen charities for 2016-17: Action Against Hunger, HCPT The Pilgrimage Trust and the Alzheimer’s Society.

RAG President, Isobel Worrall, says: “We are so excited to be a part of Southampton RAG’s history! “Being the 90th year we want to make this year as big as possible and to try and raise as much money as we can for our fantastic charities.”

During the previous academic year 2015-16, the fundraising group raised over £165,000, making the total raised since 2007-2008, almost £800,000.

Dan Varley, VP Engagement, remarked: “I’m looking forward to a great week of student fundraising, highlighting the amazing work our students are doing all year round, and trying to beat the last 89 years of RAG weeks!”

The event comes as Southampton RAG prepares to host the National RAG Conference in August 2017. The four-day conference, organised each year in a different Union, welcomes all RAG societies across the country to showcase the successes of the year’s fundraising with an awards ceremony and guest talks.