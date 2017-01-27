Latest
Image Credit: Surge Radio

Now’s Your Chance to Ask the Vice Chancellor a Question

By on News


University students have the opportunity to submit a question to the University Vice Chancellor for a Surge Radio interview.

The interview with Professor Christopher Snowden will take place on Friday 3rd February at 2pm.

According to the Southampton University Website, the Vice Chancellor’s role is

“lead the University, and to help to direct and achieve the University’s strategic goals. The Vice-Chancellor also chairs the University Senate, sits on the University Council, is responsible for securing sufficient funding, and represents the University externally.”

You can submit a question via the online form below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceEkAhMTBcOhGKxyVtJjqu9qzWF6Absw4bpdlPBc_X2Xffow/viewform?c=0&w=1

 

