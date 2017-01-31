Southampton Alumnus Wins Teacher of the Year

Former Southampton student, Jon Godfrey has been awarded Teacher of the Year award by Spire FM.

The award is part of the South Wiltshire and West Hampshire’s Local Heroes award. Jon Godfrey, studied for his PGCE in Geography in 2010 at the University of Southampton’s Education School. He is now a subject leader at Trafalgar School at Downton, Wiltshire.

Jon Godfrey said:

I’m only one part of a great team, with fantastic leadership, teaching and support staff, and I certainly couldn’t do my job without everyone. Humbled to have been nominated; shocked to have won, especially amongst some real local heroes who I had the honour to meet last night.

University of Southampton Teaching Fellow, Kate Green commented that Godfrey’s hard work had received well earned recognition.