Students’ Union Spring Elections Nominations Are Now Open

Election nominations for seven sabbatical positions and various student leader positions at the University of Southampton’s Students’ Union have now opened.

The 7 positions available are:

Union President

VP Democracy and Creative Industries

VP Education

VP Engagement

VP Sports Development

VP Student Communities

VP Welfare

The sabb positions are all paid with a salary of over £20,000. The student leader positions, including Nightline Officer and Wessex Scene Editor, offer invaluable experience to students interested in these areas. Nominations are open until Thursday 16 February at 13:00.

You can apply online and it is also possible to nominate a friend if you think you know someone who is up for the job.

To read more and apply, follow the link here.