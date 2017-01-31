Latest
Image Credit: www.unionsouthampton.org

Students’ Union Spring Elections Nominations Are Now Open

By on News


Election nominations for seven sabbatical positions and various student leader positions at the University of Southampton’s Students’ Union have now opened.

The 7 positions available are:

  • Union President
  • VP Democracy and Creative Industries
  • VP Education
  • VP Engagement
  • VP Sports Development
  • VP Student Communities
  • VP Welfare

The sabb positions are all paid with a salary of over £20,000. The student leader positions, including Nightline Officer and Wessex Scene Editor, offer invaluable experience to students interested in these areas. Nominations are open until Thursday 16 February at 13:00.

You can apply online and it is also possible to nominate a friend if you think you know someone who is up for the job.

To read more and apply, follow the link here.

