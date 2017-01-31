Students’ Union Spring Elections Nominations Are Now Open

Election nominations for seven sabbatical positions and various student leader positions at the University of Southampton’s Students’ Union have now opened.
The 7 positions available are:
- Union President
- VP Democracy and Creative Industries
- VP Education
- VP Engagement
- VP Sports Development
- VP Student Communities
- VP Welfare
The sabb positions are all paid with a salary of over £20,000. The student leader positions, including Nightline Officer and Wessex Scene Editor, offer invaluable experience to students interested in these areas. Nominations are open until Thursday 16 February at 13:00.
You can apply online and it is also possible to nominate a friend if you think you know someone who is up for the job.
To read more and apply, follow the link here.