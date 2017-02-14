Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: ArchitecturePLB

Southampton Resident Argues Students Should Pay Council Tax

0
By on News


The Daily Echo has published a reader’s letter arguing that students in Southampton should pay council tax.

The letter published yesterday, written by Bassett resident Iris Minard, agreed with an earlier letter arguing the same point.

The letter reads:

They live in our city and enjoy all the amenities, wherever they live, so why shouldn’t they pay for them. I have said this for years, they are sitting pretty just paying for their accommodation and nothing towards the services in the city…

No wonder Southampton is so poor, students are not paying anything towards its upkeep.

At present students in full-time study do not need to pay council tax. For more information on student council tax visit the university’s FAQ page.

The full letter can be read on the Daily Echo’s website.

Do you agree that students should pay council tax? Or do you disagree and think that they shouldn’t? Let us know in the comments section below.

Related posts:

  1. No more worries about Council Tax
  2. Council Rocked by Bonuses Cover-up Scandal
  3. Council Introduces ‘People’s Panel’ to Influence Decision Making
  4. Southampton Council introduces Late Night Levy
  5. Southampton City Council spent £64,511.08 on Christmas Decorations Last Year
avatar

News Editor 2016-2017 and History student. Lover of travel, fashion, adventure, good books and 'bad' food.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply