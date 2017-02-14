Southampton Resident Argues Students Should Pay Council Tax

The Daily Echo has published a reader’s letter arguing that students in Southampton should pay council tax.

The letter published yesterday, written by Bassett resident Iris Minard, agreed with an earlier letter arguing the same point.

The letter reads:

They live in our city and enjoy all the amenities, wherever they live, so why shouldn’t they pay for them. I have said this for years, they are sitting pretty just paying for their accommodation and nothing towards the services in the city… No wonder Southampton is so poor, students are not paying anything towards its upkeep.

At present students in full-time study do not need to pay council tax. For more information on student council tax visit the university’s FAQ page.

The full letter can be read on the Daily Echo’s website.

Do you agree that students should pay council tax? Or do you disagree and think that they shouldn’t? Let us know in the comments section below.