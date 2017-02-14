Union Election: Rumoured Candidates

Our secret informant, Susu the Cat, has exclusively told us some of the alleged candidates for this year’s union elections. However, given that Susu the Cat is actually a cat, and supposedly drinks milk and Malibu, this list may not be entirely accurate…

VP Engagement

Dan Varley

Cameron Meldrum

Frazer Delves

Thomas Gravatt

VP Communities

Sam Higman

Arun Aggarwal

Lii Mohamed

Jack Davies

Isobel Worrall

VP Education

Samuel Dedman

Anthony Kenny

Henry Lane

Mark Marsden

Jahangir Jingy Alom

VP Sports

Tom Provan

Henry Tyrell

Olivia Owen

James Edwards

VP Welfare

David Allwright

Tom Randall

Jonathan St. Clair-Smith

Tirzah Thompson

VP DCI

Alice Hearing

Greg Williams

George Smith

Evelyn Reilly

Union President

Alex Hovden

Flora Noble

Simon Pinney

Toby Leveson

Benjamin Franklin

Matthew Cowley

Sam Tyler

Thomas Gravatt