Union Election: Rumoured Candidates

Our secret informant, Susu the Cat, has exclusively told us some of the alleged candidates for this year’s union elections. However, given that Susu the Cat is actually a cat, and supposedly drinks milk and Malibu, this list may not be entirely accurate…
VP Engagement
Dan Varley
Cameron Meldrum
Frazer Delves
Thomas Gravatt
VP Communities
Sam Higman
Arun Aggarwal
Lii Mohamed
Jack Davies
Isobel Worrall
VP Education
Samuel Dedman
Anthony Kenny
Henry Lane
Mark Marsden
Jahangir Jingy Alom
VP Sports
Tom Provan
Henry Tyrell
Olivia Owen
James Edwards
VP Welfare
David Allwright
Tom Randall
Jonathan St. Clair-Smith
Tirzah Thompson
VP DCI
Alice Hearing
Greg Williams
George Smith
Evelyn Reilly
Union President
Alex Hovden
Flora Noble
Simon Pinney
Toby Leveson
Benjamin Franklin
Matthew Cowley
Sam Tyler
Thomas Gravatt