University of Southampton Achieves It’s Highest Ever Week 1 NSS Response Rate

The University of Southampton has received the highest response rate for the first week of the National Student Survey (NSS) compared to previous years at this institution.

The NSS opened on the 6th February 2017. Compared to last year’s week 1 figures, there has been an increase of 22% and these are the highest ever response rates that the University has ever received.

A spokesperson from the University of Southampton says:

“Thank you to all those involved in promoting the survey, and an even bigger thank you to all the final year undergraduates who have already taken the time to submit their responses.”

The NSS is a nationwide survey, that nearly 3 million student have taken part in to date. It allows final year students an (anonymous) opportunity to give their institution feedback about their course and experience at University.

The NSS runs until the 30th April 2017. Last year, across the UK 70% of final year students completed the NSS.

The response rate threshold is 50% and 5 subjects have already reached this threshold at this University –

Art (Fashion and Textile) – 56%

Education – 56%

Psychology – 56%

Management – Accounting and Finance – 54%

Environment Science – 52%

These findings come at a time when the NUS is calling for a student boycott of the NSS survey, arguing that the survey results will be used to justify higher tuition fees. The University of Southampton’s Students’ Union has not been part of the NUS since it disaffiliated in 2002.

