Plans For a New Restaurant Development in Portswood

Developers have unveiled plans for the development of a new restaurant and block of flats on the site which previously housed Lloyds bank on Portswood Road.

The development will mean adding two stories to the existing building, just opposite from Sainsbury’s, which has caused some concern among residents who feel the area is becoming overdeveloped. Some residents feel developers haven’t fully considered the effect of noise pollution, smell and rubbish collection upon nearby tenants.

Portswood Councillor, Paul O’Neill, has supported resident’s concerns saying:

“Those are all valid concerns and will have to be considered in the planning process. I will share their concerns and I hope they will be addressed in planning. Local people will have to be much considered.”

Do you think Portswood needs another restaurant on Portswood Road? Let us know in the comments below.