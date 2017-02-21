Southampton Student Wins BUCS Cross Country Championship

Southampton student, Alex Teuten, has succeeded in winning the title of British University and Colleges Sport cross country champion.

Along with the rest of the Southampton cross country team, Alex travelled to Sheffield on Sunday 4th February to compete.

Alex specialises in cross country running and so far, his cross country career includes winning the 3K Steeplechase title in 2014.

Commenting on his win , Alex said:

“This one feels really special. To claim the BUCS XC title is something that was firmly on my bucket list of objectives in my athletic career so I’m over the moon to have done that! Delighted to achieve it at UoS too, where I’ve spent five great years.”

As well as running, Alex is studying a PhD in Electrochemical flow Organic Chemistry at the University of Southampton.

You can read more about Alex in his blog at: https://alexteuten.wordpress.com/