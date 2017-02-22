Man Victim of Daylight Attack on London Road

A man has been taken to hospital after an attack on London Road at lunchtime today.

As the Daily Echo reports, the police were called to the scene just after midday following reports of a man being attacked on London Road near to the London Road Brew House pub. The police were seen clearing debris and taking evidence and blood can be seen on the pavement. A witness told the Echo that the victim looked to be a man in his mid-twenties. The injured man has been taken to Southampton General Hospital.

A London Road shopkeeper who witnessed the incident told the Daily Echo:

“I heard a bit of commotion outside. I went to the door after a little while because it was still going on and I saw a man lying facedown outside the London Road Brew House. It looked like someone was putting pressure on a wound on his back. I was told that someone had been stabbed.”

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman has said: