University Canoe Club Awarded £1500 Funding

By on News Sport


The University of Southampton Canoe Club has been awarded a £1500 grant by Union Southampton to purchase new equipment.

With over 100 members attending three different sessions a week , the club is a popular society at the university. The money will he spent on boats and a white water safety course, which will allow members to be trained to the appropriate safety standards for residential trips.

Nick Yates, the society’s Kit Secretary, told the Daily Echo:

“We didn’t expect the application to be so successful. Two members from the committee sent in very strong applications and the union has been very generous.”

The club applied for the funding after coming third in the National Student Rodeo in Nottingham, which is the world’s largest freestyle kayaking event for students and attended by over 60 universities each year.

Union Southampton VP Sports Development Tom Provan said the society was ‘run really well’ and hoped that the money would allow the group to ‘continue to grow’.

Societies considering applying for union funding can find more information online.

