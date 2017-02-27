Union Elections: Meet the Candidates 1 – Liveblog

With voting opening today, Wessex Scene have prime seats for the first of two ‘Meet the Candidates’ events on the Concourse. Tonight we will hear from candidates for VP Education, VP Sports Development, VP Engagement and VP Democracy and Creative Industries. Keep reading to hear the latest news from us as it happens with our Liveblog.
“So, what would you say to someone applying next year?”
“If you do care about work and you really want to make a difference then you should apply!” Stephen
Well that was certainly the most heated interview …
They both comment how stressful they have found elections; but they’re on the homeward stress now!
We’re backstage with the two candidates now!
Both Ben and Stephen would welcome the introduction of a second bunfight
Parker suggests introducing peak/off-peak gym memberships
Gore discusses how he will deal with the sports and wellbeing price increase
Gore argues we don’t want to be encouraging lad culture and it looks bad on the union as a whole
Parker says that the line when lad culture becomes inappropriate is when any individual is made to feel uncomfortable
Parker responds to a question asking if he still stands by his comment that there is nothing wrong with lad culture, the problem is only when it gets out of hand
Parker proposes introducing wearkitwednesdays to promote teamsouthampton and sport within the university
Gore argues that a ‘women’s hour’ isn’t the solution to tackling women feeling intimidated in the gym and wants to address the root cause of the problem
A ‘women’s hour’ in the gym has been introduced already at other British universities such as Leeds
Ben discusses his plan to introduce a ‘women’s hour’ in the gym once a week
Gore wants clubs to introduce more beginners programmes
Next up are the VP Sports Development candidates Ben Parker and Stephen Gore
Over to the main stage now, where the VP Sports Engagement Candidates are being questioned!
Make sure you check out our amazing student media's Elections coverage
1 year from now, if I [Sam] got the role I would be very proud if I achieved getting the free printing in the library.
We’re backstage with Sam, who is infront of the camera for once!
Sam says we’re currently ‘letting joint-honours students down’ and talks about introducing a joint-honours officer position
Sam believes that free printing could be "cost neutral for the Union" #VoteSoton #GrilltheCandidates
Sam discusses his plans to introduce online feedback …
Dedman says Education Zone’s reputation as the ‘Boring Zone’ puts off people applying for senior Union education positions, e.g. faculty officers
Sam talks about needing to make the most of the quality study spaces we already have at the university like Avenue campus and the Murray building
"I will be looking at expanding Hartley library but not in the short term" – Sam #VoteSoton #GrilltheCandidates
Sam stresses that work needs to be done to ensure that study spaces are being used appropriately
Dedman criticizes student workshops as having tendency to be ‘boring’ and ‘patronising’ at present
Now up is VP Education candidate Sam Dedman
Turnout now at 4% …
This year Tom is taking the elections 100% seriously, after the fun of running from last year. And Dan comments that he has more ideas this year.
VP Education candidate, Samuel Dedman, is next to take the stage to talk to @SUSUtv #VoteSoton #GrilltheCandidates
We’re now backstage with Varley and Gravatt!
and that concludes the engagement interviews, lots of interesting points raised from both candidates
Varley says we need to stop dwelling on the re-brand and move forward…
Gravatt asked about his involvement in societies in the Union. Emphasizes role in University Liberal Democrat Society
Conversation turns to a permanent space for RAG on campus …
Gravatt proposes working with residents associations in Southampton to combat the bad blood between students and the local Southampton population
Asked about danger of union rewards points system increasing prices, Varley says ‘aim would be to not rise prices’
Varley discusses his union rewards points-based system
Gravatt says we need to ‘learn the lessons from the re-brand’
Varley says ‘keeping student voice at heart’ of Union is key
Gravett thinks that the key to an engaging Union is an ‘open’ Union
The grilling begins with the two VP Engagement candidates Thomas Gravatt and Dan Varley …
And we’re LIVE!
Over 1000 students have sealed over 8000 votes with turnout currently standing at 3%
With 3 minutes to go until the grilling begins let’s look at some of the stats after day 1 of voting …
Voting opened at midday today and already over 1000 students have placed votes for the candidates they want to see in sabbatical and student leader positions!
Welcome to the 2017 Meet the Candidates for the Spring Elections! Tonight, we will be meeting the candidates for VP Engagement, VP DCI and VP Education. Stay tuned for all the information!
