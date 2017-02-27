Latest
Credit: Wessex Scene

Union Elections: Meet the Candidates 1 – Liveblog

By on News Politics Union Elections


With voting opening today, Wessex Scene have prime seats for the first of two ‘Meet the Candidates’ events on the Concourse. Tonight we will hear from candidates for VP Education, VP Sports Development, VP Engagement and VP Democracy and Creative Industries. Keep reading to hear the latest news from us as it happens with our Liveblog.

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20179:00 pm

A football has been brought out and the boys are put head to head

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:59 pm

“So, what would you say to someone applying next year?”

“If you do care about work and you really want to make a difference then you should apply!” Stephen

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:57 pm

Well that was certainly the most heated interview …

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:57 pm

They both comment how stressful they have found elections; but they’re on the homeward stress now!

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:56 pm

We’re backstage with the two candidates now!

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:55 pm

Both Ben and Stephen would welcome the introduction of a second bunfight

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:52 pm

Parker suggests introducing peak/off-peak gym memberships

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:50 pm

Gore discusses how he will deal with the sports and wellbeing price increase

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:48 pm

Gore argues we don’t want to be encouraging lad culture and it looks bad on the union as a whole

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:47 pm

Parker says that the line when lad culture becomes inappropriate is when any individual is made to feel uncomfortable

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:45 pm

Parker responds to a question asking if he still stands by his comment that there is nothing wrong with lad culture, the problem is only when it gets out of hand

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:42 pm

Parker proposes introducing wearkitwednesdays to promote teamsouthampton and sport within the university

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:40 pm

Gore argues that a ‘women’s hour’ isn’t the solution to tackling women feeling intimidated in the gym and wants to address the root cause of the problem

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:39 pm

A ‘women’s hour’ in the gym has been introduced already at other British universities such as Leeds

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:38 pm

Ben discusses his plan to introduce a ‘women’s hour’ in the gym once a week

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:37 pm

Gore wants clubs to introduce more beginners programmes

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:35 pm

Next up are the VP Sports Development candidates Ben Parker and Stephen Gore

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:34 pm

Over to the main stage now, where the VP Sports Engagement Candidates are being questioned!

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:32 pm

“Sam, what is your guilty pleasure?”

“Historical box sets”

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:31 pm

SUSUTV bought an entire packet of crackers and Sam has managed to eat … wait for it … ONE …

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:30 pm

There’s a large plate of crackers on the table and there’s only one thing to do with them – EAT. How many can Sam eat in a minute?

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton February 27, 20178:29 pm

Yes, we are amazing 😉

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:25 pm

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:24 pm

1 year from now, if I [Sam] got the role I would be very proud if I achieved getting the free printing in the library.

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:23 pm

We’re backstage with Sam, who is infront of the camera for once!

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:22 pm

Sam says we’re currently ‘letting joint-honours students down’ and talks about introducing a joint-honours officer position

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:20 pm

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton February 27, 20178:20 pm

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:19 pm

Sam discusses his plans to introduce online feedback …

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton February 27, 20178:17 pm

Dedman says Education Zone’s reputation as the ‘Boring Zone’ puts off people applying for senior Union education positions, e.g. faculty officers

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:14 pm

Sam talks about needing to make the most of the quality study spaces we already have at the university like Avenue campus and the Murray building

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton February 27, 20178:14 pm

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:13 pm

Sam stresses that work needs to be done to ensure that study spaces are being used appropriately

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton February 27, 20178:13 pm

Dedman criticizes student workshops as having tendency to be ‘boring’ and ‘patronising’ at present

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:10 pm

Now up is VP Education candidate Sam Dedman

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20178:10 pm

Turnout now at 4% …

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:05 pm

The Chubby Bunny challenge is now being attempted. Who’s going to win? And it’s Dan who is the winner!

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:03 pm

Tom’s made a pile of marshmallows to make a pig and cat. Dan’s used the dog filter. Tweet SUSUTV with your favourite!

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20178:02 pm

Now, they’re making the best ever 30 seconds snapchat. Dan goes straight for a filter. Tom is clicking away. 3 2 1 STOP

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20177:59 pm

Dan, VP engagement we know is not a real word, you are really chief snap chatter! And Dan doesn’t disagree ….

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20177:57 pm

This year Tom is taking the elections 100% seriously, after the fun of running from last year. And Dan comments that he has more ideas this year.

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton February 27, 20177:57 pm

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20177:55 pm

Backstage are jumping straight into, digging out Tom’s first ever tweet was ‘enjoyed my poo with the doctor’; which was apparently written by his housemate …

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20177:54 pm

We’re now backstage with Varley and Gravatt!

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:54 pm

and that concludes the engagement interviews, lots of interesting points raised from both candidates

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:52 pm

Varley says we need to stop dwelling on the re-brand and move forward…

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton February 27, 20177:51 pm

Gravatt asked about his involvement in societies in the Union. Emphasizes role in University Liberal Democrat Society

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:50 pm

Conversation turns to a permanent space for RAG on campus …

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:46 pm

Gravatt proposes working with residents associations in Southampton to combat the bad blood between students and the local Southampton population

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton February 27, 20177:45 pm

Asked about danger of union rewards points system increasing prices, Varley says ‘aim would be to not rise prices’

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:44 pm

Varley discusses his union rewards points-based system

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:43 pm

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:43 pm

Gravatt says we need to ‘learn the lessons from the re-brand’

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton February 27, 20177:41 pm

Varley says ‘keeping student voice at heart’ of Union is key

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:39 pm

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:38 pm

Gravett thinks that the key to an engaging Union is an ‘open’ Union

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:37 pm

The grilling begins with the two VP Engagement candidates Thomas Gravatt and Dan Varley …

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20177:31 pm

And we’re LIVE!

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:29 pm

Over 1000 students have sealed over 8000 votes with turnout currently standing at 3%

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:28 pm

With 3 minutes to go until the grilling begins let’s look at some of the stats after day 1 of voting …

avatar Ivan Morris Poxton February 27, 20177:26 pm

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20177:19 pm

avatar Zélie Seddon February 27, 20177:06 pm

Voting opened at midday today and already over 1000 students have placed votes for the candidates they want to see in sabbatical and student leader positions!

avatar Nuala McBride February 27, 20177:02 pm

Welcome to the 2017 Meet the Candidates for the Spring Elections! Tonight, we will be meeting the candidates for VP Engagement, VP DCI and VP Education. Stay tuned for all the information!

