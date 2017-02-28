Latest
Union Elections: Meet The Candidates 2 – Liveblog

By on News Politics Union Elections


On the second day of voting, Wessex Scene have prime seats for the second and final ‘Meet the Candidates’ event on the Concourse. This is the big one. Tonight we will hear from candidates for VP Welfare, VP Communities, and Union President. Keep reading to hear the latest news from us as it happens with our Liveblog.

 

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:05 pm

Hello! We’re liveblogging tonight grillthecandidates on the concourse. Tonight it’s VP Welfare, VP Student Communities, and President.

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20177:13 pm

Since voting has opened yesterday, over 2,000 students have already turned out to vote for candidates running for both Full-time and Student Leader positions!

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:19 pm

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:21 pm

Liam’s a third year, a “social person who likes to put the individual first”.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:21 pm

Sam and Leyla have both been involved in the union during their time here.

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20177:23 pm

“Students misdiagnosed?” Leyla stresses the inadequacies of current student enabling services in diagnosing and treating those with mental health illnesses

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:24 pm

Leyla suggests someone should be implemented in the library for people to talk to, because they’re “stressed, don’t know where to go or escaping from the house”.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:25 pm

Leyla argues that the Union should introduce a pamphlet, as she is not aware of a general one to the best of her knowledge.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:26 pm

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:27 pm

Liam thinks there should be more support for those looking for houses by creating a review based system.

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20177:28 pm

First social media input of the evening… isn’t there enough advertising for mental health illnesses; Apparently not!

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:30 pm

Sam is in favour of branded, reusable water bottles and it’s worth spending more money for packaging to be sustainable.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:33 pm

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:34 pm

Leyla wants more nutritional information on menus.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:34 pm

Leyla emphasises that the Union should try to have calories displayed accurately for food products.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:35 pm

Liam’s manifesto talks about wanting improved lighting in student areas – but how would he do this, when that isn’t under his jurisdiction?

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:36 pm

Liam St Dennis endorses “in no way” the use of LSD.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:37 pm

Sam wants mental health to be destigmatised so students don’t feel it’s abnormal. Endorses more signposting of Nightline, Enabling and the Advice Centre.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:38 pm

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20177:38 pm

Second social media post, this time for Sam: The bin system can be quite confusing, we need better and more descriptive labelling

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:39 pm

Leyla agrees that more calorie information could create an unhealthy relationship with food, but it’s on food in the café so why in one place and not the other?

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:40 pm

And we’re going backstage! In summary, more advertising of mental health services is needed, the bin system is confusing and Liam does not endorse the use of LSD.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:41 pm

Starting backstage, now looking at Sam, Leyla and Liam’s social media profiles

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20177:42 pm

Embarrassing photos of Welfare Candidates – an insight into the lives of Welfare candidates behind the campaign image!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:43 pm

Lii brings in the challenge for the VP DCI candidates, pancakes are on the table so this looks interesting.

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20177:44 pm

Twenty second pancake challenge! Let the real games begin!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:45 pm

Sam manages to eat ONE pancake.

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20177:46 pm

Leya “has a small mouth”, achieving a grand total of 3/4 of a pancake!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:46 pm

Liam leans in, lets go!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:47 pm

Liam manages three pancakes, hold the maple syrup!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:48 pm

SUSUtv move in with water to save the day!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:51 pm

And we’re back! First up is Arun, candidate for VP Communities, wants to subsidise the bus pass for students who use the NOC

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20177:52 pm

Enjoy the 2 second shot of me standing in front of the SUSUtv camera while trying very hard to avoid their cameras.

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20177:53 pm

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:54 pm

Arun wants to open up the advice centre. Arun emphasises support in the evenings when students “feel the most alone”.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:55 pm

Arun wants campaigns like ‘You make change’ to be engaged on other sites away from Highfield too.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20177:58 pm

Arun wants to bring in more gluten-free options, and identifies need a good working relations with the VP Welfare for this.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:00 pm

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20178:00 pm

Arun wants more post-graduate centered events, and warns of the disregard for post-grad students lonely over summer

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:01 pm

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:03 pm

Arun speaking on engaging postgraduates in societies: Societies do not think of postgraduates or mature students as their target market, despite the fact that they can offer a lot to societies. Quizsoc is an example of this.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:04 pm

Starting with Arun’s first Facebook profile picture backstage!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:05 pm

Pancakes on the table, these ones look thick.

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20178:08 pm

Countdown begins!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:08 pm

Arun starts scoffing pancakes!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:09 pm

Arun “got some of the fourth one in”

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20178:10 pm

WOW!!! Arun manages 3 and a 1/2! What an effort!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:13 pm

Union President candidates up for interviews. One question: WHERE IS HENRY LANE?!

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:16 pm

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:18 pm

Henry’s here!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:19 pm

Henry Lane has arrived in full communist fashion (literally!)

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:19 pm

Henry is even wearing red star socks. Indicative?

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:20 pm

So many presidential candidates, that Katy has been kicked off stage

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:20 pm

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:21 pm

“More of a calling from history… we see neoliberal systems collapsing from all around us… time for the far left to rise up and seize power”.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:21 pm

Henry has seen it more as a calling to take power of the “bourgeoisie structure”

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:22 pm

Simon has been involved in RAG for the last year and thinks there’s a lot of change he can bring, to deliver the best for students.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:22 pm

Flora saw the role as very much the final way she could give back to students.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:22 pm

Kirby sees the potential of what we can be in a national context as an organisation.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:23 pm

Alex wants to create greater change, a second year as President would allow him to achieve that.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:24 pm

A hot dog man has just snuck into the audience. A campaign stunt by Simon? Will he pose with him?

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:24 pm

Alex has struggled with decentralising the Union and building possible external campuses.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:25 pm

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:25 pm

Kirbi wants to cancel 9ams and 5ams, or for us to have Fridays off. Is this feasible? Would you want this?

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:25 pm

Kirbi suggests that there IS enough timetabling and space to abolish 9am’s and 5pm’s.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:28 pm

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:29 pm

Simon feels that the Union Council removal was a step backwards that doesn’t reform or build on a broken Council system. The Senate system is more of a committee. Simon advocates a Union forum where students come and present their ideas, like an AGM but more regularly.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:30 pm

Simon suggests that not many students realised that the Union was making the changes from Council to Senate.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:30 pm

Simon thinks sabbs should have office hours.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:31 pm

Do you hear the people sing?

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:32 pm

Alex wanted to examine the spending review before adding the Portswood Safety Bus to his manifesto.

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20178:32 pm

Simon critiques Alex’s delay, urging that students would have supported that. Why couldn’t the budget find space for an additional bus?

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:33 pm

Alex did not believe that bringing back the Portswood SB could have been achieved last year.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:33 pm

Alex was unaware of the critical factor of the Portswood SB issue last year, in response to a challenge by Flora Noble.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:34 pm

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:35 pm

On rebrandgate: Alex says that Trustee board were led to believe that the rebrand was welcomed back last year.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:35 pm

Candidates Flora and Simon are grilling Alex on the Portswood Safety Bus.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:36 pm

Henry: “Winchester’s a bit of a backwards, medieval town”.
Simon: “Can I object to that, being from Winchester? You are on the list.”

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:36 pm

Henry wants to work with Solent’s against bourgeoisie and Winchester is a backwards, Medieval town. Simon Pinney branded as ‘troublemaker’ for being from Winchester!

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:37 pm

A lot of Kirbi’s ideas are based on using our talents and passions to come up with enterprising ideas led by students with all-campus input, to think about our future and climate change.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:38 pm

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:39 pm

He thinks we need to make a better impression when students visit, better spaces that they’ll want to use.

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20178:41 pm

Onto the social media questions… Simon wants to replace the ‘You Make Change’ programme, extending it to a platform “students care about”.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:42 pm

Flora says we need to work with areas popular with students to make sure they’re safer for them.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:43 pm

Alex says that the point behind the Scrutiny Committee is to enable for decisions to be challenged so that they are made for the right reasons.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:45 pm

Kirbi emphasises the importance of investing money in space for what societies and groups need.

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20178:46 pm

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:47 pm

Henry says that the Union will deal with FAKE NEWS and will represent the views of the masses.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:47 pm

Henry will deport those who protest TO WINCHESTER!

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:49 pm

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20178:49 pm

Simon instead declares that “universities are the last bastion of free speech”, encompassing an environment of inclusivity

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:49 pm

Henry genuinely wants more engagement with politics given the current times.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:50 pm

Henry wants political engagement alongside general engagement.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:51 pm

Hovden said he didn’t say in his manifesto that students were furious about wasting money on the rebrand, but he has.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:52 pm

Flora says being able to use societies as part of your university experience means you’ll get more out of your alumni experience – it’s not just a degree, it’s everything you get involved in.

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:53 pm

Alex would bring back the Portswood Safety Bus if he could only bring in one policy.

avatar Kieran Hyland February 28, 20178:53 pm

Simon wants greater representation of students… and more Hot Dog stands!

avatar Samuel Tyler February 28, 20178:53 pm

Henry would bring in collectivisation: everyone gets a free meal!

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:54 pm

Flora wants a union that exists and is relevent to every student on every campus.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:54 pm

That’s a wrap! Going backstage for “a bit of fun”.

avatar Carly-May Kavanagh February 28, 20178:55 pm

Was that possibly the best presidential debate ever?

