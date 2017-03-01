Southampton Student to Walk Charity 3 Peak Challenge

A Southampton student is walking the Yorkshire 3 Peak Challenge to raise money for The Robin Cancer Trust.

History student, Thomas Randall, is completing the challenge to raise awareness of germ cell cancer after his sister was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. His sister received surgical attention and made a full recovery, however Randall still wants to raise awareness about germ cell cancer, which primarily affects a younger demographic.

“In November 2016, my 18 year old sister, Tamsin, went to A&E with abdominal pains. After some scans, it became apparent that she had a large tumour in her abdomen. After surgery in December, in which a particularly large tumour was removed, it was found to have been a rare form of ovarian cancer, with fewer than 50 UK cases a year, which predominantly affects those aged 16-35. This form of ovarian cancer, an immature teratoma, is a ‘germ cell’ tumour, a category which also includes most forms of testicular cancer as well as 1-3% of ovarian cancer cases. Although Tamsin recovered and the cancer was removed while it was in a fairly early phase, there is still a lack of knowledge about germ cell tumours in general and in particular the symptoms which they cause.”

The Robin Cancer Trust was established after the death of 24 year old Robin Freeman in 2012, who was diagnosed with germ cancer in 2011. The Robin Cancer Trust is the UK’s only charity dedicated to raising awareness of germ cell cancer. The charity particularly tries to enagage with a younger audience to spread awareness amongst a younger demographic. Their mission statement states:

“The RCT aims to raise awareness of germ cell cancers, which includes both testicular and ovarian cancers, in 16-35 year olds. Germ cell cancers are over 90% curable if detected early, which is why we aim to educate young men and women about the signs & symptoms in order increase the chances of early detection and save lives.”

The Yorkshire 3 Peak Challenge is 24 miles long, and participants climb Pen-y-Ghent (2,277ft/694m), Whernside (2,415ft/736m) and Ingleborough (2,372ft/723m), located in Ribblesdale in the Yorkshire Dales.

Speaking to the Wessex Scene about why he was partaking in the challenge Thomas said:

“I’m doing the challenge to raise funds and awareness for a charity that educates young adults about germ cell tumours, which are most forms of testicular cancer and some forms of ovarian. Cancers like this are highly treatable if found early, as it fortunately was in my sister, but people still don’t know what the warning signs are and often aren’t diagnosed until it has become harder to treat.”

When asked about the conditions he expected from the walk Thomas said:

“I’ve walked a lot on the Pennines so I expect the main challenge to be terrain, with boggy and rough ground in places, which takes a toll physically, rather than the heights of the fells to be climbed, which although considerable are not excessive.”

So far Thomas has raised £275.11 out of his £300 target on justgiving.com.

To read more about Thomas’s story or donate please follow this link:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TomDoes3Peaks