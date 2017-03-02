Today is University Mental Health Awareness Day!

Today is the annual University Mental Health Awareness Day and the theme this year is all about getting active for your mental health.

Student Minds, Enabling Services and Sport & Wellbeing are running a number of activities to help you keep active and maintain a positive mental health. A lot of people do not realise just how beneficial physical exercise can be, not just for your body but for your mind too.

In recognition of University Mental Health Day, Enabling Services and Sport & Wellbeing have teamed up to deliver two of the most popular fitness classes today, free of charge. These classes will be offered on a first come, first served basis for both students and staff members:

13:00 – 13:30: Legs, Bums & Tums – Jubilee Sports Centre

17:15 – 18:00: Zumba – Jubilee Sports Centre

If you are unable to make these classes, do not fear! This term Sport and Wellbeing have an exciting new gym membership on offer, giving you the opportunity to try out their facilities on your own schedule for 10 days for just £10. Here are more details about this offer.

Below are some useful links on how to get active for your mental health:

Mindsoc and Peer Support will also have a stand on the Red Brick from 11am, in order to raise awareness of their respective services. Mindsoc will be selling cakes to raise money for Solent Mind.