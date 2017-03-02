Latest
Credit: Alice Hearing

Woman Attacked In Underpass Near Avenue Campus

News


The police are investigating following an incident in the underpass near Avenue Campus yesterday afternoon. 

As the Daily Echo reports,  a women was attacked and found injured in the underpass near Highfield Road. The police were called to the scene at 2.10pm yesterday afternoon and the woman was taken to hospital before being discharged.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman has said:

“We are at early stages of the investigation and are working with the victim to try and establish the exact circumstances of what happened.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 44170076935.

The Wessex Scene will keep you updated as this story develops. 

