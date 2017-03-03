Latest
Credit: Wessex Scene

Elections Night Live 2017 – Liveblog

0
By on News Politics Union Elections


Tonight is the night. It’s Elections Night Live. It’s here already and Wessex Scene will be live-blogging the entire event from start to finish, reporting on who will be your next team of Full-Time Officers, student leaders and documenting all the crazy antics. So keep this tab up and stay tuned! 

 

avatar Samuel Tyler March 3, 20178:24 pm

Welcome to tonight’s proceedings. The Wessex Scene Team are here to keep you updated and tell you the results.

avatar Samuel Tyler March 3, 20178:25 pm

First up, we have the Student Leader results, these should be with us shortly.

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 20178:28 pm

The Cube is slowly filing up as campaign teams and supporters arrive.

avatar Samuel Tyler March 3, 20178:29 pm

Wessex Scene Interview with Alex Hovden

How do you feel: “Very nervous. In two words very nervous. Campaigning went as well as it could if I win I will drink a lot and sleep all weekend, and order pizza”

“The difference from last year was that I was the Underdog. This year is totally different, defending this position feels tougher than last year.”

avatar Samuel Tyler March 3, 20178:33 pm

Leyla Elsey, VP Welfare Candidate, has told us that she is “excited and nervous”. She does not know which way it will go.

avatar Robert Pratley March 3, 20178:34 pm

Wessex Scene Interview with Evie Reillyl- VP DCI Candidate.

How are you feeling about tonight: “Just trying not to think about it and enjoy the night!”

What’s been your favourite part of campaigning: “All the Weird moments and meeting new people.”

How are you going to celebrate: “Get really really drunk, & then my dissertation.”

avatar Ana Bond Esparraguera March 3, 20178:36 pm

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 20178:39 pm

Wessex Scene interview with current VP Welfare David Allwright.

How are you feeling about tonight?

I’m feeling very relaxed. It’s all up to the students. I’ve spoken to the candidates for VP Welfare and they all seem very nice!

President predictions?

I think Pinney will come out near the top and if he wins I’ve said I’d buy him a hotdog.

How have you found elections?

Really good, marketing is really good this year.

What has been the best part?

This year has been less spammy than last year and there’s been really good videos.

How are celebrating?

I’m on medication at the moment so I can’t drink.

avatar Ana Bond Esparraguera March 3, 20178:40 pm

The Part Time Officers candidates looking dashing!

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 20178:44 pm

Wessex Scene interview with current VP Engagment Dan Varley, who is standing for re election.

How are you feeling about tonight?

Nervous!

Who are you going to thank if you were elected?

I have been a bit of a one man band but the other candidates have all made it a lot of fun.

What’s been your favourite part of campaigning?

Getting to talk to students.

What’s been the hardest thing about the campaign?

The fact that I was uncontested last year, this time I have seen a lot of students not wanting to talk.

How are you going to celebrate?

One word – Jesters.

avatar Ana Bond Esparraguera March 3, 20178:44 pm

Current view from The Cube!

avatar Samuel Tyler March 3, 20178:48 pm

Arun has most enjoyed meeting and connecting with other
people. His first priority if elected is to improve representation of
international students, who he feels are just treated as ‘a pot of money’ for
the uni a bit currently. Intends to celebrate with all others tonight if he
wins and says he’s as nervous about the other results if he’s elected, finding
out who he’ll be working with.

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 20178:49 pm

Total voter turnout this year is 5,963 which is around 4000 more than last year.

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:50 pm

The Winner of Medicine Faculty Officer: Anna Halstead

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:50 pm

The Winner of Postgraduate (Research) Students Officer: Giles Howard

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:50 pm

The Winner of The Edge Editor: James Barker

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:51 pm

The Winner of Union Films Cinema Manager: Max Hayman

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:51 pm

The Winner of Ethics and Environment Officer: Ellis Murrell

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:51 pm

The Winner of Wessex Scene Editor is: Freya Millard WOOOHOO

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:51 pm

The Winner of Surge Radio Station Manager: Xavier Voigt-Hill

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:52 pm

The Winner of SUSUtv Station Manager: Danny Rickard

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:52 pm

The Winner of Halls Office is: Tess Voysey

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:52 pm

The Winner of Social, Human and Mathematical Sciences Faculty Officer: Adrian Li

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:53 pm

The Winner of Wellbeing Officer: Isabella Camilleri

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:54 pm

The Winner of RAG President: Charlie Morris

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:55 pm

The Winner of Humanities Faculty Officer: Petra Jones

avatar Samuel Tyler March 3, 20178:57 pm

Freya, new Wessex Scene Editor, says “I’m over the moon, thanks so much to everyone
who voted, can’t wait for another year with the Wessex Scene!”

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:57 pm

The Winner of Student Trustee: Hadeeka Taj, Rebecca James, Haris Constantinou

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:58 pm

The Winner of International Students’ Officer: Haris Constantinou

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20178:58 pm

The Winner of Vice President Student Communities: Arun Aggarwal

avatar Ana Bond Esparraguera March 3, 20178:59 pm

New VP Student Communities: Arun Aggarwal – Congratulations!

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20179:00 pm

Arun received a strong majority of 3,408 votes out of 4,168 total votes!

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20179:03 pm

The Winner of Vice President Education: Samuel Dedman

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 20179:04 pm

Edge Editor for next year, James Barker:

Amazing, so pleased with whole media line-up, really optimistic to continue the EDGE legacy.
I love Freya, she is great. A really good year for media next year.
avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 20179:06 pm

Surge Station Manager for 2017/18, Xavier Voigt Hill:

Absolutely overwhelmed.

I want to continue the great work Toby has done and have great fun.

This is the first contested SURGE manager election since 2013. I am looking forward to working with Brandon as our vision is the same for SURGE.

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 20179:08 pm

Tess Voysey only had a majority of 5 votes in the race to be Halls Officer. A tight race indeed!

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 20179:12 pm

Incoming RAG president Charlie Morris:

“I’m really surprised. I didn’t let myself think I was gonna get it, and now I am very very excited.”
“I have so many plans. I think my biggest aim is giving more responsibility to volunteers and continue the excellent committee legacy.”
avatar Zélie Seddon March 3, 20179:20 pm

SUSUtv are about to go live again!

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 20179:20 pm

Team Southampton is the highest rated Union backed sports group in BUCS, an illustration of just how important the sports development zone is.

avatar Kieran Hyland March 3, 20179:21 pm

VP Sports Development Winner – Stephen Gore!

avatar Zélie Seddon March 3, 20179:22 pm

avatar Zélie Seddon March 3, 20179:23 pm

Stephen will be in charge of the Union Southampton zone with the largest budget

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 20179:24 pm

Gore gained 2,441 votes. Turnout was 4,567.

avatar Samuel Tyler March 3, 20179:24 pm

The Winner of Medical Society President: Vikash Dodhia

avatar Samuel Tyler March 3, 20179:27 pm

The Winner of Vice President Engagement: Dan
Varley

avatar Zélie Seddon March 3, 20179:27 pm

avatar Zélie Seddon March 3, 20179:29 pm

Delighted to announce Freya has been elected to be your next Wessex Scene editor 🎉 well done Freya!

A post shared by Wessex Scene (@officialwessexscene) on

avatar Kieran Hyland March 3, 20179:31 pm

VP Engagement incumbent Dan Varley re-elected with 2,132 votes. There were 4,227 total votes.

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 20179:45 pm

VP Welfare result up next, current position holder David Allwright says the position is “really challenging”.

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 20179:46 pm

The Winner of Vice President Welfare: Samantha “Sam” Higman

avatar Mackenzie Brown March 3, 20179:51 pm

Let’s see how well our exit polls predicted the VP Welfare results..

Sam Higman: 50.89% (election results) vs. 54.86% (exit polls)

That’s one close prediction!

avatar Kieran Hyland March 3, 20179:53 pm

The VP Engagement vote: Dan Varley reached 49.13% in the second round of voting, with Thomas Gravatt achieving 45.09%. Wessex Scene Exit Polls almost to the exact decimal point.

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 201710:09 pm

There were 11 votes between Evie and Greg.

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 201710:12 pm

Greg led the first two rounds of DCI voting before Ron was eliminated. Out of 4033 total votes Greg gained 2011 and Evie 2022.

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 201710:14 pm

avatar Kieran Hyland March 3, 201710:15 pm

The Union President Candidates arrive on stage; Simon with hot-dog in hand? In Celebration or Consolation?

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 201710:15 pm

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 201710:18 pm

5,109 votes for Union President !

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 201710:18 pm

The Winner of Union President: Flora Noble

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 201710:19 pm

Flora gained a total of 2,420 votes after four rounds of voting.

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 201710:21 pm

Flora was behind Alex until the final round of voting.

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 201710:23 pm

Joke candidate Henry Lane gained 335 votes – a sign of disillusionment with union politics?

avatar Cameron Ridgway March 3, 201710:24 pm

Flora’s final victory margin over Alex was just 77 votes, again incredibly close!

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 201710:27 pm

And that is the end of 2017 Spring Elections! Here’s the whole team – https://www.wessexscene.co.uk/news/2017/03/03/spring-elections-2017-the-results/

avatar Nuala McBride March 3, 201710:27 pm

Thank you to everyone who took part!

