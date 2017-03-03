Elections Night Live 2017 – Liveblog

Tonight is the night. It’s Elections Night Live. It’s here already and Wessex Scene will be live-blogging the entire event from start to finish, reporting on who will be your next team of Full-Time Officers, student leaders and documenting all the crazy antics. So keep this tab up and stay tuned!
First up, we have the Student Leader results, these should be with us shortly.
The Cube is slowly filing up as campaign teams and supporters arrive.
Wessex Scene Interview with Alex Hovden
How do you feel: “Very nervous. In two words very nervous. Campaigning went as well as it could if I win I will drink a lot and sleep all weekend, and order pizza”
“The difference from last year was that I was the Underdog. This year is totally different, defending this position feels tougher than last year.”
Leyla Elsey, VP Welfare Candidate, has told us that she is “excited and nervous”. She does not know which way it will go.
Wessex Scene Interview with Evie Reillyl- VP DCI Candidate.
How are you feeling about tonight: “Just trying not to think about it and enjoy the night!”
What’s been your favourite part of campaigning: “All the Weird moments and meeting new people.”
How are you going to celebrate: “Get really really drunk, & then my dissertation.”
Wessex Scene interview with current VP Welfare David Allwright.
How are you feeling about tonight?
I’m feeling very relaxed. It’s all up to the students. I’ve spoken to the candidates for VP Welfare and they all seem very nice!
President predictions?
I think Pinney will come out near the top and if he wins I’ve said I’d buy him a hotdog.
How have you found elections?
Really good, marketing is really good this year.
What has been the best part?
This year has been less spammy than last year and there’s been really good videos.
How are celebrating?
I’m on medication at the moment so I can’t drink.
The Part Time Officers candidates looking dashing!
Wessex Scene interview with current VP Engagment Dan Varley, who is standing for re election.
How are you feeling about tonight?
Nervous!
Who are you going to thank if you were elected?
I have been a bit of a one man band but the other candidates have all made it a lot of fun.
What’s been your favourite part of campaigning?
Getting to talk to students.
What’s been the hardest thing about the campaign?
The fact that I was uncontested last year, this time I have seen a lot of students not wanting to talk.
How are you going to celebrate?
One word – Jesters.
Current view from The Cube!
Arun has most enjoyed meeting and connecting with other
people. His first priority if elected is to improve representation of
international students, who he feels are just treated as ‘a pot of money’ for
the uni a bit currently. Intends to celebrate with all others tonight if he
wins and says he’s as nervous about the other results if he’s elected, finding
out who he’ll be working with.
Total voter turnout this year is 5,963 which is around 4000 more than last year.
The Winner of Medicine Faculty Officer: Anna Halstead
The Winner of Postgraduate (Research) Students Officer: Giles Howard
The Winner of The Edge Editor: James Barker
The Winner of Union Films Cinema Manager: Max Hayman
The Winner of Ethics and Environment Officer: Ellis Murrell
The Winner of Wessex Scene Editor is: Freya Millard WOOOHOO
The Winner of Surge Radio Station Manager: Xavier Voigt-Hill
The Winner of SUSUtv Station Manager: Danny Rickard
The Winner of Halls Office is: Tess Voysey
The Winner of Social, Human and Mathematical Sciences Faculty Officer: Adrian Li
The Winner of Wellbeing Officer: Isabella Camilleri
The Winner of RAG President: Charlie Morris
The Winner of Humanities Faculty Officer: Petra Jones
Freya, new Wessex Scene Editor, says “I’m over the moon, thanks so much to everyone
who voted, can’t wait for another year with the Wessex Scene!”
The Winner of Student Trustee: Hadeeka Taj, Rebecca James, Haris Constantinou
The Winner of International Students’ Officer: Haris Constantinou
The Winner of Vice President Student Communities: Arun Aggarwal
New VP Student Communities: Arun Aggarwal – Congratulations!
Arun received a strong majority of 3,408 votes out of 4,168 total votes!
The Winner of Vice President Education: Samuel Dedman
Edge Editor for next year, James Barker:
Surge Station Manager for 2017/18, Xavier Voigt Hill:
Absolutely overwhelmed.
I want to continue the great work Toby has done and have great fun.
This is the first contested SURGE manager election since 2013. I am looking forward to working with Brandon as our vision is the same for SURGE.
Tess Voysey only had a majority of 5 votes in the race to be Halls Officer. A tight race indeed!
Incoming RAG president Charlie Morris:
SUSUtv are about to go live again!
Team Southampton is the highest rated Union backed sports group in BUCS, an illustration of just how important the sports development zone is.
VP Sports Development Winner – Stephen Gore!
Stephen will be in charge of the Union Southampton zone with the largest budget
Gore gained 2,441 votes. Turnout was 4,567.
The Winner of Medical Society President: Vikash Dodhia
The Winner of Vice President Engagement: Dan
Varley
Delighted to announce Freya has been elected to be your next Wessex Scene editor 🎉 well done Freya!
VP Engagement incumbent Dan Varley re-elected with 2,132 votes. There were 4,227 total votes.
VP Welfare result up next, current position holder David Allwright says the position is “really challenging”.
The Winner of Vice President Welfare: Samantha “Sam” Higman
Let’s see how well our exit polls predicted the VP Welfare results..
Sam Higman: 50.89% (election results) vs. 54.86% (exit polls)
That’s one close prediction!
The VP Engagement vote: Dan Varley reached 49.13% in the second round of voting, with Thomas Gravatt achieving 45.09%. Wessex Scene Exit Polls almost to the exact decimal point.
There were 11 votes between Evie and Greg.
Greg led the first two rounds of DCI voting before Ron was eliminated. Out of 4033 total votes Greg gained 2011 and Evie 2022.
IT’s TIME FOR UNION PRESIDENT!!
The Union President Candidates arrive on stage; Simon with hot-dog in hand? In Celebration or Consolation?
5,109 votes for Union President !
The Winner of Union President: Flora Noble
Flora gained a total of 2,420 votes after four rounds of voting.
Flora was behind Alex until the final round of voting.
Joke candidate Henry Lane gained 335 votes – a sign of disillusionment with union politics?
Flora’s final victory margin over Alex was just 77 votes, again incredibly close!
And that is the end of 2017 Spring Elections! Here’s the whole team – https://www.wessexscene.co.uk/news/2017/03/03/spring-elections-2017-the-results/
Thank you to everyone who took part!
Welcome to tonight’s proceedings. The Wessex Scene Team are here to keep you updated and tell you the results.