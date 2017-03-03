Latest
Voting For Union Elections Closes Today

By on News Politics Union Elections



Union Elections 2017

Voting will close for the Union Southampton Elections at 4pm this afternoon. 

You still have time to vote for the candidates you want to see elected as sabbatical officers and student leaders for the 2017/2018 academic year.

You can vote using the link below:

https://www.unionsouthampton.org/vote/login

The Wessex Scene will keep you up to date as the results come in from Spring Elections: Results Night Live this evening. 

News Editor 2016-2017 and History student. Lover of travel, fashion, adventure, good books and 'bad' food.

