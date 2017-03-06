BBC North America Editor Visits the University Today

Jon Sopel, the BBC’s North America Editor and Southampton alumni, is visiting the university today.

Sopel is visiting the university to deliver his lecture, ‘The truth, the post truth and nothing but no truth, so help me God’, as part of the 2017 Distinguished Lectures programme. Tickets for the lecture, taking place from 18:00 – 19:00, have sold out, but the event will be live streamed in Room 1027, Building 67.

In his lecture Sopel will discuss the “challenges facing the conventional, fact based, impartial, traditional media”.

To book your ticket to attend the live stream, please follow the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/attend-the-live-stream-on-campus-jon-sopel-distinguished-lecture-tickets-31963222860

Jon Soppel graduated with an honours degree in politics from the University of Southampton. He joined the BBC in 1983 as a reporter and producer for BBC Radio Solent and went on to beome the chief political correspondent for BBC News 24. In 2011 he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Letters by the University of Southampton.

Can’t make the lecture? Follow the Wessex Scene’s liveblog of the event on twitter.