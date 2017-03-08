Southampton Celebrates International Women’s Day

Southampton will celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday 11th March with events in WestQuay and the surrounding area.

In collaboration with the local community, the Hampshire constabulary has organised a variety of events, stalls and activities to take place during the day including: live music, performances from Nuffield Theatre and a fashion show by WSA.

The Art House will host a ‘Women in Science’ discussion panel, as well as live music commencing at 20:00 from local, female performers.

There will also be a talk from Dr Diaphone Rhiney, the founder of the charity ‘Strength With In Me’ as well as a lecture from Vic Dale regarding the Women’s Struggle in Palestine.

The Bridge is also hosting an event later this evening featuring a number of female speakers including: Susannah Watson (Senior Assistant Director of the Confederation of British Industry), Bryony Tyrell (MMA Fighter), Emma Real-Davies (Capital FM Presenter), Dr. Tracey (Newman Associate Professor in Clinical Neurosciences).

The event is free, it begins at 7.30pm and guests will be given a free glass of prosecco on arrival. For more information see the facebook event below:

https://www.facebook.com/events/255577231557898/