Portswood Pub named Pub of the Year

The Bookshop Alehouse, located on Portswood Road, has been named South Hampshire’s Pub of the Year.

Previously a second hand bookshop, the pub continues to sell novels as well as pints. The establishment is run by partners Jon Harris, 40, and Charlie Sunley, 36. Speaking about their win Jon said:

“Winning this title is a really nice thing to have happened – it’s a massive compliment. “It’s also testament to the staff we have had working here and all the smaller, new breweries we have put our trust in.”

The pub is frequently busy and the owners have plans to expand in the future.