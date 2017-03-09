Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Image Credit: Pixabay

Portswood Pub named Pub of the Year

0
By on News


The Bookshop Alehouse, located on Portswood Road, has been named South Hampshire’s Pub of the Year.

Previously a second hand bookshop, the pub continues to sell novels as well as pints. The establishment is run by partners Jon Harris, 40, and Charlie Sunley, 36. Speaking about their win Jon said:

“Winning this title is a really nice thing to have happened – it’s a massive compliment.

“It’s also testament to the staff we have had working here and all the smaller, new breweries we have put our trust in.”

The pub is frequently busy and the owners have plans to expand in the future.

Related posts:

  1. Micropub to Open on Portswood Road
  2. Fears For Local Businesses As Supermarkets Move Into Portswood
  3. 18-Year-Old Stabbed in Portswood on Way to Work
  4. 19 Year Old Woman Robbed By Gang in Portswood
  5. Bono Named Woman (Yes, Woman) of the Year
avatar

Second year English student and News Editor 2016/17.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply