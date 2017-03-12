Teen Mugged at Knife Point in Southampton

A teenager was robbed at knife point at East Street in Southampton.

The 16 year old was approached by two young men, one of which wielding a kitchen knife. The robbers took the victim’s bag and left him with some minor injuries.

The incident took place on Monday 6th March at approximately 4pm, on East Street, which is located near Debenhams, in the centre of town.

One of the aggressors was a white male, 5ft 9in, wearing a grey coat with a black Nike tick on it along with grey trousers with Nike written down the left leg in black writing.

The other was believed to be 5ft 8in and described as mixed race with short, shaved, dark hair. He was wearing a black Hollister jacket, red Nike shoes and appeared to be carrying a bottle. Both males were of slim build.