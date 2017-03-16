Team Southampton Sweep Wednesday’s Varsity Fixtures

Southampton took maximum points from Wednesday’s action as the sailing and golf teams put on a clinical sporting display to dismantle Portsmouth. These were the last fixtures before the main event on Saturday 18th.

The sailing team, who claimed the title as the most successful university at BUCS Fleet Racing Championships late last year, certainly delivered. They swept their Portsmouth counterparts in a comprehensive 3-0 victory, a result that many won’t be surprised by. As well as their BUCS success, the club has held the title of being the most successful team in the country for three years in a row.

Meanwhile back on the land, the golf team also delivered impressive results. Having been a man down, and so only taking five players instead of the six required, the team had to forfeit one match. However, this would be the only blemish on what was otherwise a perfect performance, as they won 5-1. Bradley Gilks, the president of the Golf Club here in Southampton commented:

“Phenomenal performance by the lads. The passion and drive could be seen bleeding through their burgundy tops. Going into the match one man down did not to phase them, all winning their individual matches and bringing home the collective W for team Soton.”

Southampton University Wakeboarding and Waterskiing Club also claimed their Varsity win.

Team Southampton now have a generous lead going into the final day, where they will hope to defend their Varsity title from last year.