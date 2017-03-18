Latest
Credit: Wessex Scene

Varsity Live Blog: Basketball

By on News Sport Varsity


It’s an early start, but this live blog will be worth following as the men’s 1st team faces off at 9am. The 2nds will take to the court at 10.30, with the women rounding off the proceedings at 12.00. Stay here for all the live details!

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 201710:18 am

And with that I’m heading back to Wessex Scene HQ! Thanks for following – I’ll be back a bit later with both womens and mens football!

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 201710:16 am

“We expected to win, but a fifty point blowout is a nice turnout. Portsmouth had some good shots but we had a good turnover and defence – I think that’s what made the difference.” – Stephen Gore, Captain.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 201710:10 am

Fantastically disciplined and creative performance from Southampton – reaction to follow. Portsmouth did not show up.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 201710:09 am

FINAL SCORE:

SOUTHAMPTON 89-39 PORTSMOUTH
IT’S A WIN!
avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 201710:08 am

Embaressing close range miss for Southampton. But, again, it means nothing. The boys in bergundy lead 89-39.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 201710:07 am

Aris scores another two on his Mens 1sts debut – 87-37. One minute to go.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 201710:07 am

In fairness, Portsmouth just made a decent three. Shame it means nothing. 85-34

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 201710:06 am

They seem to be reading my live blog out on court and responding – it’s 83-32.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 201710:05 am

Apologies for the brief delay in updates – but you didn’t miss anything dramatic. Southampton lead 79-29. Can we make it to a century?

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:57 am

Southampton start the final quarter with another basket. 69-25 – I thought Varsity was competitive?

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:55 am

THIRD QUARTER SCORE:

Southampton 67 – 25 Portsmouth
avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:55 am

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:54 am

They’re chanting defence in the Portsmouth camp – which would have been a much more helpful instruction to their team about half an hour ago…

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:53 am

Southampton duly respond. 65-23 – they’ve gone rather quiet again.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:53 am

The locals cheer as Portsmouth make it 63-23 – I assume it’s ironic.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:52 am

So Southampton duly respond by making it 63-20.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:51 am

Portsmouth have made it 20! It’s like arriving to a party four hours late…

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:50 am

Make that 61-18. We’re going anything but easy.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:49 am

They make a three! 59-18, and I’m thoroughly pleased about my choice of colours at the moment..

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:47 am

Another basket – AND Southampton draw the foul! They miss the free throw, but it’s 56-18

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:46 am

Southampton could feasibly sit the next five minutes out and the scores would probably only be level…

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:46 am

The frequency of baskets may be slowing, but the scorers stay the same! Southampton convert – 54-18.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:43 am

And another! Southampton have certainly started as they mean to go on. 52-16

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:41 am

And as everybody in this court was expecting, Southampton make the first basket. 50-16

avatar James Moseley March 18, 20179:40 am


Good showing of support for team soton this early in the morning!

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:40 am

The second half gets underway!

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:36 am

HALF TIME SCORE:

Southampton 48 – 16 Portsmouth
avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:35 am

Another two from Chris Conti on the brink of half time!

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:34 am

Fantastic double block from Southampton – though Portsmouth have drawn the foul. They miss both free throws.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:33 am

Fantastic individual play by Christopher Conti! He fends off half their defence to make the basket. 46-16

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:32 am

Portsmouth get another two points, which is hardly concerning at this rate. 44-16.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:31 am

Come on Southampton – play nicely! Another three points and it’s 44-14.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:30 am

Until Team Southampton score AGAIN, that is – 41-14.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:29 am

Foul on Portsmouth – but it does them no good. Score stands.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:28 am

To quote John Motson – ‘this is getting better and better and better!’ – another two baskets for Southampton makes it 39-12

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:27 am

For those interested, our new VP Sports Development, Stephen Gore, has taken to the court for Southampton.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:26 am

Southampton make one resulting free throw – 35-10.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:26 am

Fantastic individual play from Aris helps Southampton draw another foul.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:25 am

Portsmouth grab a basket against the run of play – 34-10.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:24 am

Foul on Southampton – they make one free throw. 34-8.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:23 am

Some good work from close range sees Southampton further extend their lead – 33-8

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:22 am

Foul on Portsmouth – they make one of their free throws. 31-8 is the score.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:22 am

Southampton get on the scoresheet for this quarter. 31-7

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:19 am

Foul on Portsmouth early into the second quarter – basket stands but they miss their free throw. 29-7.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:17 am

FIRST QUARTER ENDS:

Southampton 29 – 05 Portsmouth
avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:17 am

Make that ‘go home’ – another three points and Southampton are 29-5 up!

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:16 am

….. sorry, make that 26-5. Time out Portsmouth?

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:16 am

This is relentless! Southampton have Portsmouth under the thumb at the moment! Another two points – 24-5!

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:14 am

Sublime three pointer from Southampton! 22-5!

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:14 am

Southampton draw another foul and two free throws. They make one – it’s 19-5!

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:13 am

A magnificent three point shot for Portsmouth draws them a point closer. Current score 18-5 to Southampton

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:12 am

…. which are both dispatched fantastically! Two for two! Southampton lead 16-2.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:12 am

Southampton drove in and drew a foul from Portsmouth. Two free throws.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:10 am

This is incredible! 14-2 – even those ‘in the know’ next to me are surprised…

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:09 am

Portsmouth called time out – but another basket quickly after the restart further improves Southampton’s lead! 12-2

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:07 am

10-2! Team Southampton have come out of the blocks quickly here, absorbed some early pressure and are now extending their lead with two quickfire baskets!

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:06 am

An advantage they now extend! 6-2 to Team Southampton!

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:06 am

Portsmouth draw level – bit only for a second! A fantastic interception allows Team Southampton to break and dispatch another two points! 4-2.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:05 am

It’s end to end here in the opening exchanges, both sides are going close. Score still stands at 2-0 to Southampton.

avatar Damian Meaden March 18, 20179:04 am

Team Southampton strike first here at St. Paul’s! 2-0.

