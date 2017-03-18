Varsity Live Blog: Basketball

It’s an early start, but this live blog will be worth following as the men’s 1st team faces off at 9am. The 2nds will take to the court at 10.30, with the women rounding off the proceedings at 12.00. Stay here for all the live details!
“We expected to win, but a fifty point blowout is a nice turnout. Portsmouth had some good shots but we had a good turnover and defence – I think that’s what made the difference.” – Stephen Gore, Captain.
Fantastically disciplined and creative performance from Southampton – reaction to follow. Portsmouth did not show up.
FINAL SCORE:
Embaressing close range miss for Southampton. But, again, it means nothing. The boys in bergundy lead 89-39.
Aris scores another two on his Mens 1sts debut – 87-37. One minute to go.
In fairness, Portsmouth just made a decent three. Shame it means nothing. 85-34
They seem to be reading my live blog out on court and responding – it’s 83-32.
Apologies for the brief delay in updates – but you didn’t miss anything dramatic. Southampton lead 79-29. Can we make it to a century?
Southampton start the final quarter with another basket. 69-25 – I thought Varsity was competitive?
THIRD QUARTER SCORE:
They’re chanting defence in the Portsmouth camp – which would have been a much more helpful instruction to their team about half an hour ago…
Southampton duly respond. 65-23 – they’ve gone rather quiet again.
The locals cheer as Portsmouth make it 63-23 – I assume it’s ironic.
So Southampton duly respond by making it 63-20.
Portsmouth have made it 20! It’s like arriving to a party four hours late…
Make that 61-18. We’re going anything but easy.
They make a three! 59-18, and I’m thoroughly pleased about my choice of colours at the moment..
Another basket – AND Southampton draw the foul! They miss the free throw, but it’s 56-18
Southampton could feasibly sit the next five minutes out and the scores would probably only be level…
The frequency of baskets may be slowing, but the scorers stay the same! Southampton convert – 54-18.
And another! Southampton have certainly started as they mean to go on. 52-16
And as everybody in this court was expecting, Southampton make the first basket. 50-16
Good showing of support for team soton this early in the morning!
The second half gets underway!
HALF TIME SCORE:
Another two from Chris Conti on the brink of half time!
Fantastic double block from Southampton – though Portsmouth have drawn the foul. They miss both free throws.
Fantastic individual play by Christopher Conti! He fends off half their defence to make the basket. 46-16
Portsmouth get another two points, which is hardly concerning at this rate. 44-16.
Come on Southampton – play nicely! Another three points and it’s 44-14.
Until Team Southampton score AGAIN, that is – 41-14.
Foul on Portsmouth – but it does them no good. Score stands.
To quote John Motson – ‘this is getting better and better and better!’ – another two baskets for Southampton makes it 39-12
For those interested, our new VP Sports Development, Stephen Gore, has taken to the court for Southampton.
Southampton make one resulting free throw – 35-10.
Fantastic individual play from Aris helps Southampton draw another foul.
Portsmouth grab a basket against the run of play – 34-10.
Foul on Southampton – they make one free throw. 34-8.
Some good work from close range sees Southampton further extend their lead – 33-8
Foul on Portsmouth – they make one of their free throws. 31-8 is the score.
Southampton get on the scoresheet for this quarter. 31-7
Foul on Portsmouth early into the second quarter – basket stands but they miss their free throw. 29-7.
FIRST QUARTER ENDS:
Make that ‘go home’ – another three points and Southampton are 29-5 up!
….. sorry, make that 26-5. Time out Portsmouth?
This is relentless! Southampton have Portsmouth under the thumb at the moment! Another two points – 24-5!
Sublime three pointer from Southampton! 22-5!
Southampton draw another foul and two free throws. They make one – it’s 19-5!
A magnificent three point shot for Portsmouth draws them a point closer. Current score 18-5 to Southampton
…. which are both dispatched fantastically! Two for two! Southampton lead 16-2.
Southampton drove in and drew a foul from Portsmouth. Two free throws.
This is incredible! 14-2 – even those ‘in the know’ next to me are surprised…
Portsmouth called time out – but another basket quickly after the restart further improves Southampton’s lead! 12-2
10-2! Team Southampton have come out of the blocks quickly here, absorbed some early pressure and are now extending their lead with two quickfire baskets!
An advantage they now extend! 6-2 to Team Southampton!
Portsmouth draw level – bit only for a second! A fantastic interception allows Team Southampton to break and dispatch another two points! 4-2.
It’s end to end here in the opening exchanges, both sides are going close. Score still stands at 2-0 to Southampton.
Team Southampton strike first here at St. Paul’s! 2-0.
And with that I’m heading back to Wessex Scene HQ! Thanks for following – I’ll be back a bit later with both womens and mens football!